EnergySafe Victoria Warns E-Bike & E-Scooter Riders Of Fires In New SICKDOGWOLFMAN Campaign

Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Following a growing increase in lithium battery-related fires, EnergySafe Victoria has launched a new awareness and behaviour change campaign via SICKDOGWOLFMAN and Sibel Pictures.

Fire agencies are now responding to almost one Li-ion fire incident per week. Most of these incidents relate to people charging devices, such as scooters or e-bikes, with damaged batteries or using aftermarket batteries purchased through online stores based outside Australia, where there is no control over ensuring the product meets Australian standards.

Lithium battery fires happen fast and are incredibly difficult to contain, even with the assistance of emergency fire services. A devastating lithium-battery fire can be caused by something as simple as charging with a non-approved aftermarket charger purchased online. In fact, that’s quite often the cause.

The spot sees a young worker returning home, casually tossing his bag, greeting his pet dog and plugging in his e-scooter. A thoughtless, everyday activity. And before you know it, his house is gone. As strikingly shocking as the scene is, this is a common story behind lithium battery fires.

The integrated campaign will roll out via TV, BVOD, OOH, social and digital.

Credits

Agency: SICKDOGWOLFMAN

Creative Director: James Orr
Creative Director: Jess Wheeler
Design Director: Jake Turnbull
Business Director: Jarrick Lay:
Creatives: Leonie Duff, Tremayne Gary
Designers: Adam Groeneveld, Blaine Gillan, Kody Deretic
Account Director: Victoria Concha
Senior Account Manager: Hannah Clements

Production:  Sibel Pictures
Director: Ben Saunders
Producer: Selin Yaman
DOP:  Katie Milwright
Production Designer: Ben Bangay

Casting: Northside Casting

VFX: Thing FX

VFX Supervisor: Rob Ride
Compositor: Gene Hammond-Lewis

Post Production: Mr Fox
Editor: Andy Stalph
Grade: Edel Rafferty
Online: Felicity Stalph

Sound: White Owl Sound
Sound Designer: Nick Van Cuylenburg

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
