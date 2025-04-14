EnergySafe Victoria Warns E-Bike & E-Scooter Riders Of Fires In New SICKDOGWOLFMAN Campaign

Following a growing increase in lithium battery-related fires, EnergySafe Victoria has launched a new awareness and behaviour change campaign via SICKDOGWOLFMAN and Sibel Pictures.

Fire agencies are now responding to almost one Li-ion fire incident per week. Most of these incidents relate to people charging devices, such as scooters or e-bikes, with damaged batteries or using aftermarket batteries purchased through online stores based outside Australia, where there is no control over ensuring the product meets Australian standards.

Lithium battery fires happen fast and are incredibly difficult to contain, even with the assistance of emergency fire services. A devastating lithium-battery fire can be caused by something as simple as charging with a non-approved aftermarket charger purchased online. In fact, that’s quite often the cause.

The spot sees a young worker returning home, casually tossing his bag, greeting his pet dog and plugging in his e-scooter. A thoughtless, everyday activity. And before you know it, his house is gone. As strikingly shocking as the scene is, this is a common story behind lithium battery fires.

The integrated campaign will roll out via TV, BVOD, OOH, social and digital.

Credits

Agency: SICKDOGWOLFMAN

Creative Director: James Orr

Creative Director: Jess Wheeler

Design Director: Jake Turnbull

Business Director: Jarrick Lay:

Creatives: Leonie Duff, Tremayne Gary

Designers: Adam Groeneveld, Blaine Gillan, Kody Deretic

Account Director: Victoria Concha

Senior Account Manager: Hannah Clements

Production: Sibel Pictures

Director: Ben Saunders

Producer: Selin Yaman

DOP: Katie Milwright

Production Designer: Ben Bangay

Casting: Northside Casting

VFX: Thing FX

VFX Supervisor: Rob Ride

Compositor: Gene Hammond-Lewis

Post Production: Mr Fox

Editor: Andy Stalph

Grade: Edel Rafferty

Online: Felicity Stalph

Sound: White Owl Sound

Sound Designer: Nick Van Cuylenburg