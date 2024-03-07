Empowering Change: Women Leading The Generative AI Revolution In Marketing For International Women’s Day
The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, “Inspire Inclusion”, establishes a poignant tone for fostering authentic change. It perfectly mirrors the dynamic landscape of marketing, where change is the only constant.
The last third-party cookie has finally crumbled, privacy laws are tightening, and now, Generative AI is quickly ushering in a new era of innovation and adaptation.
With mounting research demonstrating that gender-diverse teams outperform their peers time and time again, we turned the conversation over to the exceptional women thought leaders who are at the forefront of shaping the narrative surrounding Gen AI and marketing.
Lisa Gately, Principal Analyst at Forrester
Gately has 20 years of experience in B2B technology content, communications, events, and services marketing. She helps Forrester clients build and optimise their B2B content engines and transform them into competitive differentiators. Lisa is an evangelist for audience-centric content strategy, content marketing, and content operations.
“During the past year, we’ve seen Gen AI capabilities appear in the martech stack along with a rise of multimodal capabilities, where AI models can understand, interpret, and generate content across multiple formats like text, images, audio, and video. It can be overwhelming to understand which systems do what tasks and to determine which ones to embrace. However, making time to learn about these capabilities is important. Gen AI brings more power to content creation, audience engagement, and personalisation. Content use cases aren’t only a practical entry point for scaling Gen AI adoption; they also represent a large part of an organisation’s activities and offer enormous potential for enhancing the customer experience and speeding time to market. Acting now is essential because the pace of change for Gen AI will only accelerate”.
Julie Shainock, Managing Director Travel, Transport & Logistics (TTL) at Microsoft
Shainock is responsible for developing Microsoft’s point of view and future strategy for our WW Travel and Transport Industry. She is focused on leading the airlines, hospitality companies, cruise and freight logistics, and rail companies to drive innovation that will enhance the customer and employee journey while increasing productivity and cost reduction through the use of Microsoft’s technology and its ecosystem of solution partners.
“Generative AI is set to revolutionise the Travel, Transport, and Logistics industries by delivering unprecedented levels of personalisation, efficiency, and innovation. It’s not just about automation; it’s about creating intuitive, seamless customer experiences and unlocking new levels of operational efficiency. For organisations to tackle the full potential of Gen AI effectively, establishing a clean data foundation and a clear strategic vision for desired outcomes is critical”.
Adiela Aviram, Cookieless Marketing Transformation Practice Leader at Deloitte Digital
Aviram is an award-winning digital marketer and a Senior Manager in Deloitte Digital’s Advertising, Marketing and E-Commerce offerings. Beyond her career, she is a dedicated Fellow at The Black Wealth Club (BWC), actively contributing to the group’s mission of wealth generation and community reinvestment.
“The only thing constant in marketing, much like in every field, is change. Reflecting on one of my initial roles as a search marketer, I can draw some parallels. I had no formal training in search marketing, and the idea of learning an entire system to advertise on search engines seemed bizarre. Now, much of that same field is supported by generative AI. I’m excited for all the things Gen AI will enable for marketers. It will allow us to focus on more strategic, less repetitive, and energizing areas of our work. However, marketing will always need the human element. Customer experience, by its very nature, is human, and Gen AI will not stand in the way of that”.
Joyce Gordon, Head of Generative AI, Amperity
Gordon leads Amperity’s generative AI product development and strategy. She’s also worked on the product development for many investments across the ML and ML Ops spaces, including launching Amperity’s predictive models and infrastructure used by many of the world’s top brands. “Gen AI is only as good as the data that powers it. And since customer data is notoriously complex, it takes a different AI process to unify it into accurate, comprehensive profiles that can feed your Generative AI tools to get the best results.
Customer data tools can use AI to power critical processes behind the scenes, including data unification, insights, and predictions, so you can answer the questions, “Who are my customers? What did they do? And what should I do next?”
In a world where the same Generative AI tools for activation are available to everyone, the data you feed into your Gen AI systems will be a key competitive differentiator since it determines the quality of the output. In short, it’s not enough to have AI tools at the last mile—they need to be part of your approach from the first step”.
Teresa Sperti, Founder & Director, Arktic Fox
Sperti is a highly seasoned and regarded digital and eCommerce leader with over 20 years of experience working with and for leading brands, including Coles, Officeworks and World Vision, among others. Since establishing Arktic Fox four years ago, Teresa and her team have been partnering with leading brands and scale-up retailers and CPG | FMCG brands to drive eCommerce adoption and capability build, to enable better utilisation of data to enhance experience and deliver better omnichannel experiences and supported brands to utilise and invest in tech to underpin their strategy.
“There are pivotal moments in the digital era that fundamentally alter the trajectory of the industry—the birth of social media and the launch of the iPhone were some of those moments. I believe the launch of ChatGPT is another one that really lit a match to the adoption of Gen AI”.
“In the tech world, we are already seeing strong adoption of Gen AI within marketing platform interfaces to automate creative development and support and enable smarter decision-making. However, it is still very much the early days for Gen AI, and I think we’re just scratching the surface. Brace yourself for a whirlwind of change in this space over the next 12 to 24 months”.
The Future of Gen AI in Marketing
The female leaders in marketing have spoken, and their insights demonstrate the importance of embracing Gen AI not only as a tool for innovation but as a fundamental pillar for cultivating growth and establishing meaningful relationships within the rapidly transforming marketing landscape. Let’s make 2024 the year we harness Gen AI to its fullest potential and unleash lasting, genuine change for the better.
Please login with linkedin to commentAmperity Deloitte Digital Forrester international women's day Microsoft
Latest News
The Women Of Eagle Eye Paving the Path in Tech and Loyalty Share Key Insights
In the ever-evolving landscape of technology and loyalty, women are not just breaking barriers but reshaping the future. As we celebrate International Women’s Day and rally behind the theme of investing in women to accelerate progress, we made a conscious choice to forego the statistics that underscore the ongoing journey towards true gender parity. Instead, […]
TV Ratings: Tipping Point Australia Continues To Do Numbers For Nine
The popular quiz show has provided a boost to Nine’s news offering which had a reach of 1,846,000 yesterday, just below Seven’s new’s reach of 1,998,000. Married At First Sight was of course the most-watched TV show of the night with a total reach of 2,695,000. Meanwhile, A Current Affair had 1,674,000 metro viewers and […]
We’ve Got More Of Your B&T 30 Under 30, Presented By Vevo, Videos!
Feeling inadequate? Better not read more about this talented bunch!
Greg “Sparrow” Graham Unpacks The Action From Global Citizen NOW Action Summit
B&T's Sparrow unpacks all the action of Global Citizen. No word on if he will ever complete a full week in the office.
Junkee Media & Pinterest Australia Partner For “Quiet Pride” Content Series
Junkee Media is not what you think it is...
SCA Rejects ARN Takeover Bid But Remains Open To Better Offers
SCA becomes unlikely hero for singles everywhere after it rejects ARN's bid because it knows its worth.
Resounding Success Or Major Flop: US TV Ratings Reveal 100,000 Immediately Turned TV Off When NRL Came On
Did you watch the NRL game between Manly and South Sydney? Yhup? Looks like you were the only one.
‘It’s Not About Us Vs Them…I Just Can’t Sell Donuts’ – Foxtel Media Boss Explains Why An Alternative TV Trading Currency Is Vital
A sad day for the pastry industry as Foxtel's Mark Frain says you'll never catch him selling donuts.
25th MFA Awards Open For Entries Celebrating 25 Years Of Change-Making & Effective Media Thinking
MFA celebrates change-making. B&T expects a nomination for only going to the pub twice this week.
Former Q&A Host Stan Grant Joins The Saturday Paper
Grant wanted no part of the media when he stepped away from ABC last year... who's going to tell him?
The Future of TV Advertising: ‘It Used To Be Outdoor… But Now TV Is The Most Disfunctional On Measurement’
TV ordered to go to group therapy after being outed at the most dysfunctional of all mediums.
“It’s The Best Cooking Show Australia’s Ever Seen”: Miguel Maestre Heads Up Ready Steady Cook Reboot
90's babies assemble! Ready, Steady, Cook is back and B&T is ready to fight for Team Tomato
“Many Key Decision Makers Are Still White Men” – Is The Creative Department Still A Boy’s Club?
We've gratefully moved beyond the 'girl in a bikini' advertising strategy used in the 80s. But do we have further to go?
Stories from The Culture Equation: New Podcast Series Launches On The Power Of Culture Transformation For Business Growth
Bad news for colleagues who leave their dirty dishes in sink as podcast series tackles workplace culture.
Thinkerbell Asks, Av You Seen This Man? 🥑
Next thing we know they'll be telling us we can't eat a Snickers bar with a knife and fork 🙄
Fair Pay For Radio Play Hearings: Artists, Industry Body & Record Label Executives Gather In Canberra
Radio industry mulls whether artists should get paid more. Time to dust off that demo you made when you were 15.
GoTransit Media Group Bolsters Indie Agency Team
Thankfully everyone in the team is roughly the same height or this photo shoot could have been really awkward.
shEqual Launches Senior Leaders Panel Creating Authenticity & Diversity In Advertising
Men everywhere start to understand how women feel after shEqual launches female-only panel.
California Welcomes Travellers To The Ultimate Playground With New Global Brand Platform
B&T still unsure as to whether skid row has made it onto the 'must see' list for California.
Tuesday TV Ratings: Bride’s Huge Lie Threatens To Derail MAFS Couple
MAFS dominance continues for the Nine Network. B&T can't say the same about Sara & Tim's relationship.
Don’t Be Late! Early Bird Tickets For B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo, Shut At Midnight!
Early Bird tickets for 30 Under 30 end tonight! Hop to it!
Screen Queensland Launches New Channel Lab: YouTube Accelerator Initiative
The Miles Government through Screen Queensland has launched the agency’s first Channel Lab initiative to support emerging creators who use online platforms to share their screen stories. Lead image: Changer co-founders Ant McCormack and Farad Meher-Homji deliver an Accelerator workshop for YouTube. This new initiative, in partnership with Changer with support from YouTube, is providing […]
The Future Of TV Advertising: Has TV Dropped The Ball With Young People?
The young'uns were asked whether they cared about TV but they were too engrossed in TikTok & YouTube to answer.
iD Collective Grows With The Hairy Pill
iD Collective was quick to point out that not everyone is guaranteed hair like the man in the press photos.
ESPN Celebrates 25 Years Of Footy Tipping As New AFL & NRL Season Kicks Off
Our office footy tipping comp could run for another 25 years and we'd still come dead last.
Oddball Macca’s Campaign Offers “After-Dinner Dinner” To Diners Still Peckish After Eating At Fancy Restaurants
B&T regularly leaves fancy restaurants hungry. But we prioritise the wine list over food, in fairness.
LiSTNR Enhances User Experience With New & Improved App
LiSTNR gets a brand new app. Still no Tinder-style swipe feature for which radio DJs you fancy, however.
Introducing Cannes In Cairns’ Newest Content Track At The Stunning Wharf-Side Hemingway’s Brewery
Now you can tell your boss that you were actually working should any pictures of you at Hemingway's pop up on B&T!
Fetch TV Partners With Kargo For Sharper Programmatic & Digital Advertising Campaigns
B&T was hoping that the new partnership would dull the edges of FAST campaigns but, yet again, we've been foiled.
UN Global Compact Network Australia Launches Inaugural Anti-Greenwashing Course In Partnership With Salterbaxter & Cahoot
You could say Saltbaxter & UN Global Compact were in cahoots with this partnership! (We'll see ourselves out).
Top Brands Invited To Shape Vivid Sydney 2024
Destination NSW is inviting leading brands to help shape Vivid Sydney 2024 as a commercial partner in the world-renowned annual festival of Light, Music, Ideas and Food. Vivid Sydney is the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest and most innovative festival of art, culture and creative industries. The theme for this year’s celebration of creativity, community, innovation, and […]
TikTok Says It’s “Not The Go To Place For News” As Albanese Government Mulls Adding It To Bargaining Code
TikTok reaffirms its commitment to being the best place to find dancing cats vids, however.
Murdoch’s TalkTV Axes TV Channel Weeks After Piers Morgan Exit
Loss-making GB News will be celebrate with Tesco's Everyday Value prosecco.
Foxtel In Hot Water Over Illegal Gambling Company Adverts During Test Cricket Match
In fairness, Australian cricket is used to walking the legal tight-rope given its ball-tampering history.
Foxtel Media Creates New Think Tank To Champion Streaming & Digital Video
Foxtel Media launches new think tank. B&T wonders what its assessment of VOZ will be...
Optus Pays $1.5M ACMA Fine For Triple-Zero Breaches
Optus' woes continue apace with new fine. Still, it's not as though Australians have many better telco choices.