Emotive Appoints Former POEM Co-Founder & ECD, Matt Holmes As Head Of PR & Earned Creative.

Emotive Appoints Former POEM Co-Founder & ECD, Matt Holmes As Head Of PR & Earned Creative.
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Matt Holmes, former co-founder and ECD of Poem, has joined Emotive in the new position of head of PR and earned creative, providing extra creative firepower and a unique and genuinely integrated ‘fame’ offering for brands.

Lead Image: Simon Joyce, Rhian Mason and Matt Holmes

Holmes is a respected PR industry leader with 20 years of experience in the UK and Australia, who co-founded the highly successful independent PR agency Poem where he spent 8 years working across the likes of Sony PlayStation, Nestle, Tourism Australia, Amazon and Apple’s Beats By Dre and guided the agency to a number of awards.

The role will be deeply integrated into Emotive’s ‘fame’ offering, and for the first time sees PR delivered internally alongside the agency’s existing social, talent, partnerships and brand experience specialisms.

“The truth is, good advertising doesn’t always look like advertising any more. Our purpose is to create ideas that change the way people feel, and with the majority of brands met with indifference, and people actively dodging ordinary advertising, that increasingly means ideas not ads and fame as essential not just desirable. Enter Matt. He’s a proven creative PR leader and working closely with Rhian Mason, head of social, talent & partnerships and Darren Wright, group creative director, will seamlessly weave PR into the fabric of our creative and production processes. With the growth we’re experiencing and an ambition to create the kind of work no-one has done before, this is such an exciting move for Emotive. We can’t wait for him to get started,” said Simon Joyce, CEO & founder, Emotive.

“I have always believed in putting PR at the beginning of the creative process with the ambition to earn fame for brands and maximise marketing spend ROI via a genuinely integrated approach. Briefs like this are still frustratingly rare, with PR often seen as a bolt-on in silo. So, my next move was never going to be another PR agency. With the strength of Emotive’s idea first creative offering alongside their expertise in areas proven to garner earned media, this is the perfect fit to help brands create multi-channel fame and real impact. It’s the future of brand PR in my opinion,” said Holmes.

“The culture that Emotive is renowned for and transparency with clients was also key and is aligned with how I like to operate. I am so proud and excited to be joining the leadership team and working alongside and learning from world-class talent Rhian, Darren, Hoggy and Simon to create even more momentum and help them creatively and commercially reach the next level”.

Holmes is based out of Emotive’s Coogee HQ and the appointment is effective from March 4.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Forbes Australia Launches 2024 Women’s Summit
  • Media

Forbes Australia Launches 2024 Women’s Summit

Forbes Australia has announced its second annual Forbes Australia Women’s Summit, “Power Rising”, will take place on Tuesday March 26 at the Roslyn Packer Theatre, Walsh Bay, Sydney. This year’s Summit builds on the success of the 2023 event, which attracted more than 1,600 attendees and included a stellar line-up of speakers and panellists. The […]

Yango Appointed By BYD To Launch The Brand Into The Australian Market
  • Advertising

Yango Appointed By BYD To Launch The Brand Into The Australian Market

Independent media agency Yango has been appointed by multinational electric vehicle company BYD in Australia to launch the brand and multiple vehicle options into the Australian market. Lead Image: Yango Team 2024 BYD is the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world, having recently overtaken Tesla, selling more battery-only vehicles than the US giant in […]

Cedar Mill Group Appoints Belinda Judd As CFO
  • Marketing

Cedar Mill Group Appoints Belinda Judd As CFO

Cedar Mill Group’s parent company Winarch Group has today announced the appointment of Belinda Judd as chief financial officer. Judd joins the business with extensive experience across Mergers and Acquisitions and Risk Management and Compliance, having spent over two decades in senior financial positions at AEG Ogden (now ASM Global), Koala, NOVA Entertainment and TEG. […]

Channel Factory Nabs Tom Heddon From MiQ
  • Marketing

Channel Factory Nabs Tom Heddon From MiQ

Channel Factory, a leading global technology and data platform, has appointed Tom Heddon (lead image) to the newly created role of Head of Sales for Victoria. This strategic move marks a significant step in Channel Factory’s ongoing expansion in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region. Heddon brings a wealth of experience in the media […]

ADIA Announces Return Of Future Leaders Program
  • Marketing

ADIA Announces Return Of Future Leaders Program

The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) has announced the return of its popular Future Leaders conference program, designed to develop business and leadership skills in the next generation of research and insights professionals. Lead Image: 2023 Future Leaders Session (supplied) Open to ADIA members and non-members, the Future Leaders program, which successfully launched in […]

Lumapixel Makes Cannes World Film Festival Finals With Breakdown Of Coffee Production Industry
  • Campaigns

Lumapixel Makes Cannes World Film Festival Finals With Breakdown Of Coffee Production Industry

Lumapixel, the Sydney-based creative production agency, was one of only four companies to reach the finals in the Best Documentary Short category at the Cannes World Film Festival ‘Remembering the Future’ awards for its brand documentary, THE REAL COST OF COFFEE, created in collaboration with client St Remio. Developed to promote emerging new talent, the […]