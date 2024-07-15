Emily Payne Joins WME As Partnerships Manager

WME’s music department announced the hiring of Emily Payne as partnerships manager in its Sydney office.

Payne, with experience in brand partnerships and event management, will be responsible for brokering strategic alliances and collaborations between brands and WME’s music and talent clients in the Asia Pacific region.

Previously, Payne worked at Diageo as events & sponsorships manager, where she secured exclusivity with major festivals and stadium partners and executed partnerships for high-profile city-wide events such as Mardi Gras and Vivid. Her tenure at Crown Sydney and Crown Melbourne saw her orchestrate notable partnership events like SailGP and the Burberry Pool takeover.

WME is the only talent agency with a full-service music booking operation in Asia Pacific.

This year, clients played highly-anticipated shows across the region, including Bruno Mars performing two shows at the Philippine Arena and two more at Olympic Park Stadium (Seoul) last June followed by two shows in Bangkok and three shows at Singapore National Stadium in April. Upcoming shows include The Killers headlining Japan’s largest outdoor music event (Fuji Rock Festival) in July, J Balvin performing at several festivals in the region this summer followed by an arena tour across Australia in September, Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS tour coming to Australia in October, and Dua Lipa’s stadium/arena tour in Asia in November.