Elon Musk Fires Himself And Hires Female CEO For Twitter

Margaret Thatcher once said “If you want something said, ask a man, if you want something done, ask a woman”.

Well, it seems that Twitter CEO Elon Musk has taken wisdom from the adage and fired himself – hiring a woman in his place.

Musk, who famously loves to say a lot, has announced that he has hired someone to replace him as boss of Twitter.

In a Tweet published on Friday morning, Musk said his replacement will take up the role in about six weeks, whilst he will take the position of exec chair and CTO.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

By replacing himself Musk is honouring a poll he put on Twitter at the end of last year, asking whether he should step down as CEO.

Of more than 17 million accounts that voted 57.7 per cent opted for him to step down.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk said at the time.

Since officially taking over the reigns of Twitter in October last year, Musk has made a number of controversial decisions such as forcing advertisers to pay for a blue tick, firing multiple members of staff and changing the logo to a dog meme.