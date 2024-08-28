Ellie Cole & Maria Thattil Among Prominent Australian Women Backing World Vision ‘1,000 Voices for 1,000 Girls’ Campaign

World Vision’s “1,000 Voices for 1,000 Girls” campaign is back, with the world’s largest NGO enlisting a groundbreaking group of Australian women to ignite it ahead of International Day of the Girl (October 11).

The fully integrated campaign responds to the rise of violence against women and girls globally. This year in Australia alone, 55 women and 10 children have been killed as a result of domestic violence. Globally, almost one -in-three women and girls experience violence in their lives. Every three seconds, a child is forced into marriage.

Leading the call is six-time Paralympic gold medallist, Ellie Cole; gender equality activist and former Miss Universe Australia, Maria Thattil; Gamillaroi and Torres Strait Islander woman and award – winning writer, director and actor, Nakkiah Lui; leading entrepreneur, Naomi Simson; television personality and mother, Tayla Broad; and the first African- born AFLW player, Akec Makur Chuot.

Each powerful woman is raising their voice to share the story of a vulnerable girl and encouraging Australians to sponsor 1,000 girls by International Day of the Girl.

The campaign is the work of World Vision’s in- house creative and communications teams, proudly brought to life by production and PR partner TBWA\ Eleven and an all-female crew.

“Our 1000 Girls campaign is our continued commitment to working towards a world where every girl can live free from fear,” said World Vision chief marketing officer Louise Cummins said. “By creating a platform to raise the voices and share the stories of vulnerable young girls, we aim to bring attention and change to their lives, and many others who may face the same realities,” said Cummins.

“We are so grateful to our leading females for giving their time to powerfully bringing this year’s campaign to life,” added Cummins.

A fierce advocate for equality, and a survivor of domestic violence herself, Nakkiah Lui is driven to help make a difference through this campaign. “As someone who has experienced domestic violence, the biggest thing in being able to talk about it was hearing other people talk about their experience,” Lui said. “Sharing stories is such an act of generosity. I felt incredibly honoured, and emotional, to be sharing Miriam’s story and using my voice to shine a light on many who don’t feel like they have a voice”.

Akec Makur Chuot has lived experience as a former refugee seeing her sister become a child bride. “Growing up in a Kenyan refugee camp, I witnessed and heard the awful conditions women and girls face at the hands of people who take advantage of those more vulnerable. Each year, 12 million girls under the age of 18 become child brides,” she said.

“Experiencing this with my sister drives me to fight for the rights and safety of women and girls everywhere,” said Chuot. “Through the ‘1,000 Voices for 1,000 Girls’ movement, I am determined to amplify my voice, to share their stories, and ensure they have the opportunities and support they need to live a safer and more hopeful life”.

Australians are encouraged to support 1000 of the most vulnerable girls around the world through this campaign in the lead up to International Day of the Girl on October 11th, to give them a voice through World Vision’s child sponsorship program.

The campaign will be supported through social, digital, OOH, shopping centre activation, ambassadors and PR.