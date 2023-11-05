Elevencom Serves Up Sweet New Look For The Cheesecake Shop

Elevencom Serves Up Sweet New Look For The Cheesecake Shop
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



The Cheesecake Shop has launched a rebrand anchored by a refreshed visual identity, bold new brand strategy and creative campaign.

Synonymous with great-tasting cakes and desserts, The Cheesecake Shop is on a mission to connect with even more Australians through a sweet brand rejuvenation.

The Company’s rebrand campaign will feature a new logo, packaging box design, signature colour palette, new brand positioning, TV and digital assets airing across multiple screens, out-of-home (OOH) advertising, online video and supporting social media.

The multi-channel campaign, which was developed in collaboration with creative agency Elevencom and media agency Wavemaker , relaunches the nostalgic, iconic brand and will roll out nationally from Monday, 6 November 2023.

Elevencom Director of Creative Strategy, Jono McCauley said the iconic brand was due for an elevation and they were excited to be tasked with such a responsibility to redefine and evolve the brand’s distinctive assets. “Reinventing a classic brand like The Cheesecake Shop is an exciting challenge – but a big responsibility”.

“Research told us there’s a huge amount of nostalgia attached to the brand so we knew we had to strike the right balance between maintaining key brand assets and creating something fresh that would attract and appeal to a new generation of customers,” said McCauley.

“Our overarching objective was simple: create a brand that would make anyone feel proud to arrive at any social function carrying one of The Cheesecake Shop’s distinctive green boxes”.

The Cheesecake Shop Chief Marketing Officer, Rebecca Barnes said the rebrand campaign captured the emotional connection with the nostalgia of the brand while keeping it fresh and relevant. “The role cake plays in people’s lives is not just one for huge milestones and celebrations but also for the everyday”.

“Our rebrand campaign depicts relatable scenarios through a series of life’s greatest moments and, even life’s worst days. Whether it’s a bad day at work, a break-up, a union, an argument, we are confident most Australians will be able to relate to these key moments” said Barnes.

“We invested deeply in consumer research, led by CommUnion, exploring the perception of current and past customers and how they felt about the much-loved brand. The outcome was clear – we needed to evolve”.

“The new brand identity builds on the Company’s legacy, while also modernising key elements to showcase innovation in a way that brings the Company’s warm, caring nature to life”.

The Cheesecake Shop announced the exciting rebrand was just one of many plans in the pipeline to accelerate the Company’s growth and development, with a new retail environment, led by McCartney Design, set to commence rollout from this month.

“Our shop locations have been redesigned to feel light, bright and authentic with the goal of making customers feel like they are walking into their own kitchens. We really do want customers to observe the artistry behind their cakes and desserts, watching as they are expertly baked and decorated in the new open layout,” she said.

“We have bold ambitions and big plans to grow the brand, reach new customers and broaden the brand’s appeal”.

“It’s all about growing from our strong foundations – the great taste, quality, value and convenience our customers have come to expect from us isn’t going anywhere,” she said.

The Cheesecake Shop confirmed the new brand direction perfectly reflects the Company’s brand mission to help communities create sweet memories.

“We’ve taken an innovative approach to strengthening our brand and there are more exciting announcements to be shared in the coming months, including some new meaningful partnerships,” said Barnes.

“We’ve been celebrating with our customers since 1991 and we can’t wait to continue baking happiness for plenty more decades to come”.

The campaign launches on Monday 6 November.




