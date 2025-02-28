Elevate Communications Hires Former Seven Queensland News Boss

Brissie-based PR and marketing agency Elevate Communication has appointed former Seven News Queensland director Michael Coombes to a newly created role of media and communication director.

Having spent more than 30 years working across the Australian media landscape, Coombes brings a deep understanding of modern media to Elevate’s impressive client list.

Coombes has an extensive background as a senior news leader, content strategist and storyteller. He brings real experience in covering the biggest events and developments that have shaped Queensland.

“Elevate is established as a strategic and creative leader and I am already enjoying collaborating with some of the best operators in the business. There are so many opportunities for Queensland as we forge our path to 2032 and I’m excited to be part of the team that will share so many of those transformational stories and triumphs,” he said.

“The great strength of Elevate is its fantastic culture and diversity of skills right throughout the business. There is something for every client and that mix of youth and experience across the PR, media, comms, digital marketing and events space is invaluable.”

Elevate Managing director Mel Deacon said Coombe’s appointment strengthens Elevate’s commitment to offering high-calibre media insights for clients.

“It’s vital our clients are offered a depth and breadth of communication opportunities, and Michael’s combination of strategic media communications nous will deliver dividends,” she said.

“With Michael’s arrival, and the appointment of Helen Lucas as General Manager to the team at the beginning of this year, we now have an industry-leading combination of media and strategic communication experience in the team.”

The agency lists brands such as Bondor, Battery World, Budget Direct, Foodbank, Beyond DV, Medcan, New Holland, P&Cs QLD, Sodexo and TriCare among its clients.