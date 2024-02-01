Elevate Communication Kick Starts 17th Year With Appointment Of James Flaherty

Elevate Communication has announced the appointment of Social Beast’s James Flaherty (lead image) as head of marketing.

Joining Elevate’s leadership team, James brings more than two decades of strategic planning, marketing and communications expertise to the agency, bolstering the team’s experienced line-up of professionals.

“Last year was a successful year for Elevate, and as we continue to grow, we are committed to attracting, recruiting and retaining the best talent to support our clients. I am delighted to welcome James to the team,” Elevate managing director Mel Deacon said.

As a full-service agency, Elevate has been a consistent performer in the marketing, events and PR/communication space in Queensland over the past 16 years and its proven track record of success and shared values made joining Elevate a natural way forward for James.

“I am excited to join Elevate and work with Mel and the team,” Flaherty said.

“While I thoroughly enjoyed my time running Social Beast, the opportunity to be part of a larger, award-winning agency was the natural way forward, one that will benefit Social Beast’s existing portfolio of clients and create new opportunities for Elevate”.

“Elevate’s proven track record of success, outstanding team and reputation for excellence speaks for itself, and the Social Beast team cannot wait to be part of the agency’s exciting future,” Flaherty added.

What began as a solo home operation in 2007 has certainly come of age as Elevate has evolved into a full-service agency whose core focus is on partnering with Australia’s leading organisations to grow and protect their brands.

“As we enter our 17th year in business, we couldn’t be more proud of our achievements. Bringing James into the Elevate family is a key part of the strategic vision we have for the next 17 years,” Deacon said.

“Over the months ahead, we will bolster our already experienced team of practitioners further on the back of recent client wins and sustained long-term growth,” she added.