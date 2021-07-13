electriclimefilms Overcomes COVID Restrictions To Execute MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G Chip Campaign

Electriclimefilms teamed up with Edelman Singapore to deliver an exciting vision for MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G chip campaign.

Shot in both Singapore and Sydney, our director Pabz Alexander had to overcome the difficulty of remote filmmaking due to the restrictions around COVID-19.

Remote filmmaking has started to become more prevalant in the industry due to the advancement of technology and the difficulties of the pandemic.



The end product combined slow motion and reverse effects to highlight MediaTek’s built-in technology for imaging, video, gaming, connectivity and power efficiency.

Electriclimefilm’s junior creative André Rodrigues said: “During shoots, it’s imperative that the director is present with the crew and talents when we require dialogue or emotional responses that will ensure the film’s vision is brought to life.”

“However, with today’s advanced technology, we’re able to overcome limitations and achieve that even when the director isn’t physically there.”

“That, I’ve found, has further built rapport between our teams and advertising partners, as clear and collaborative communication is more vital than ever. Subsequently, that has opened doors to new clients and for us to continue positioning ourselves as an internationally integrated boutique film house.”

