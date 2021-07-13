electriclimefilms Overcomes COVID Restrictions To Execute MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G Chip Campaign

electriclimefilms Overcomes COVID Restrictions To Execute MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G Chip Campaign
Electriclimefilms teamed up with Edelman Singapore to deliver an exciting vision for MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G chip campaign.

Shot in both Singapore and Sydney, our director Pabz Alexander had to overcome the difficulty of remote filmmaking due to the restrictions around COVID-19.

Remote filmmaking has started to become more prevalant in the industry due to the advancement of technology and the difficulties of the pandemic.

The end product combined slow motion and reverse effects to highlight MediaTek’s built-in technology for imaging, video, gaming, connectivity and power efficiency.

Electriclimefilm’s junior creative André Rodrigues said: “During shoots, it’s imperative that the director is present with the crew and talents when we require dialogue or emotional responses that will ensure the film’s vision is brought to life.”

“However, with today’s advanced technology, we’re able to overcome limitations and achieve that even when the director isn’t physically there.”

“That, I’ve found, has further built rapport between our teams and advertising partners, as clear and collaborative communication is more vital than ever. Subsequently, that has opened doors to new clients and for us to continue positioning ourselves as an internationally integrated boutique film house.”

CREDITS:

Agency | Edelman Singapore

Production Lead: Will Kisby

Executive Creative Director: Victor Ng

Managing Director, Integrated Brand: Rod Strother

Art Director: Lim Wern Kee

Associate Strategist: Faith Joyce Koh

Singapore crew 

Director: Pabz Alexander

DoP: Juffrie Friday

Executive Producer: Michael Ahmadzadeh

Head of Production / 2nd AD: Rory Cavanagh

Senior Producer: Dora Claire

Assistant Producer / Production Manager: Feliscia Xu

1st AD: Barnabas Chua

Production Assistants: Kenric Tan, Ashley Ong

1st AC: Simon Tan

2nd AC: Aaron Ang

Steadicam Operator & Assistant: Wan Zhong Wei

Sydney crew 

Director: Pabz Alexander

DoP: Tom Black

Executive Producer: Michael Ahmadzadeh

Senior Producer: Lisa Macfarlane

Production Manager: André Rodrigues

1st AD: Eloise Boutry

Production Assistants: Michelle Jasan, Michael Cobley, Harry Twomey

1st AC: Garry Morris

Gaffer: Nick Gascoine

Grip: Kris Wallis

Hair & MU Artist: Yvonne Tran

Talents: Roger Sciberras, Diane Gyllen, Maggie Game, Pri Jain

DIT / Editor: Elliott Small

VFX: Jiaqi Gaffer: Eric Ng

Key Grip: Neil Cheah

Grips: Fuad Huat, Chia, Jerrold Spencer, Li Jialing, Mary Mah Wardrobe

Stylists: Hiro, Mable Yeo

Hair & MU Artist: QQ Wu Yiqing

