eftpos Unveils Brand Refresh Via Hulsbosch

eftpos has unveiled a new-look logo and brand refresh to better reflect the brands digital transformation.

The new logo and fresh brand colours follow the announcement of the eftpos digital product and technology strategy rollout over the next two years, which aims to make it easier for Australians to manage their own money and live a better life in the digital world.

eftpos CEO, Stephen Benton said eftpos wanted to create a bold and distinctive look and feel across every touch point – in store, on mobile and across all digital platforms – that appealed to all Australians including Millennials who are embracing the digital economy.

Benton said eftpos is synonymous with low cost debit card payments across Australia, so it was vital the company developed a new brand identity that was still unmistakably recognised as eftpos, no matter where people shopped or what device they used.

“We want Australians to know that our company is evolving alongside them, and our goal was to convey simplicity and modernity while preserving our distinctly Australian heritage,” Benton said.

“The trust, convenience and security they have come to know when using eftpos remains, and at the same time we are innovating and advancing for the future.”

“This brand refresh is a key component of our much broader digital payments strategy, focussed on creating greater value, ease and security for consumers and businesses by enabling compelling innovations for members, FinTechs and retailers that enhance the digital commerce experience.”

Benton said one of the changes was to transform the eftpos ‘e’ into a dynamic, energetic visual cue to emphasise a fresh, distinctive and meaningful representation of the way Australians live their busy lives.

The refresh was spearheaded by multi-award winning branding and design agency Hulsbosch, renowned for developing visual identities for many of Australia’s iconic brands.

Jaid Hulsbosch, director at Hulsbosch said: “This iconic Australian brand is back with a defined brand story and a stand-out, relevant symbol. A vibrant upgrade in colour and an evolved, stylised ‘digital e’ now perfectly represents the brand and its exciting future.”

Benton said the new brand rollout would be a staged roll out due to the brand’s extensive presence, with over 50 million cards to be updated along with hundreds of thousands of eftpos acceptance marks displayed by merchants across Australia.

“eftpos is one of Australia’s most iconic brands, and we were careful and thoughtful about how we needed to evolve it for the future,” Benton explained.

“Extensive market research and consumer feedback from pre-launch testing has been extremely positive, confirming the new brand retains all the elements they uniquely associate with eftpos as a humble Australian innovator doing good for Australia,” Benton said.