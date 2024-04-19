Effie&co Launches New ConnectAsia Division To Help Aussie Brands Market To Asian Consumers Overseas & At Home

Boutique full-service communications agency effie&co has launched its ConnectAsia division, which will assist Australian fashion and lifestyle brands to market directly to Asian consumers, both in Australia and overseas.

Lead image: effie&co PR Director Stephanie Carden.

Leading the charge is newly-appointed effie&co ConnectAsia Director, Yunzhou Li, a cross-cultural marketing expert with over 18 years’ experience in Australia and China across fashion, beauty, travel, hospitality, property, and FMCG industries.

Yunzhou’s clientele has included the AFL, Virgin Australia, Parks Victoria, McDonald’s, Chanel Beauty, Hermès, UGG and Crown, and she has also led Chinese community engagement campaigns for major cultural events including the Australian Open, the Melbourne Cup, the Australian Formula 1 and the Royal Melbourne Show.

“After working with effie&co for a few years now, I’m excited to officially join the team and lead the ConnectAsia arm,” said Yunzhou.

“For many local brands, the Asian market both in Australia and overseas is untapped and I’m really looking forward to helping them unlock new opportunities and grow their business here and internationally.”

Alongside effie&co, Yunzhou has already worked with Australian-based, vintage-inspired fashion label Kitten D’Amour helping them grow their Chinese customer base in Australia. The label’s Little Red Book account gained over 8,000 followers and posts gained over 330,000 engagements organically over 12 months. Little Red Book, WeChat and Weibo, are just a handful of communication channels that effie&co ConnectAsia will offer to brands. Other offerings include earned media, influencer engagement, events and marketing and retail advice on launching in Asia and an ‘on the ground’ marketing and communications team in China.

The move comes as net migration from China to Australia is at its highest level in 15 years and DFAT reported a 13 per cent increase in Australia’s goods and services export to China in the 2022-23 financial year compared to the previous year.

“ConnectAsia allows brands to engage the Asian market both in Australia and overseas in innovative and creative ways guided by experienced and trusted hands with deep experience in fashion, retail and consumer campaigns in those markets,” says effie&co PR Director Stephanie Carden.