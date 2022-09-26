Edge Nabs Former Women’s Weekly Editor Robyn Foyster As New Director

Creative and content agency Edge has appointed award-winning journalist and former editor-in-chief of The Australian Women’s Weekly, Robyn Foyster, to drive innovation and an expanded integrated content and publishing offer for clients. Robyn joins Edge as content & publishing partnerships director.

Foyster (main image) has a long and successful history in publishing and media in Australia, US and the UK including leading award-winning work for the Bauer Media Group, Channel 7, Pacific Magazines and GMTV.

Edge is one of Australia’s first content agencies and has been at the forefront of the industry, evolving and expanding its offer since being founded as a custom publishing business in 2003.

David Stretch, Edge managing director said of the appointment: “Robyn’s skillset and experience is quite unique. She has spanned the roles of editor, publisher and producer, and is a great entrepreneurial thinker. She brings big picture content ideas plus a depth of experience in leveraging new publishing formats. This fits perfectly with our model of fusing creative, content and connections – where we can produce smart and highly effective brand content for our clients across a myriad of traditional and new media formats.

“We’ve always worked to be the leading edge of content – bringing in the best thinking and experiences that many media and entertainment brands deliver. Robyn is so well connected with media executives and talent in Australia and we’re looking forward to bringing this together with our team and clients.”

Robyn Foyster commented on the appointment: “I’m excited to be working with Edge. We kicked off the relationship by securing a major global account which we look forward to announcing shortly and we’re already working on some exciting new campaigns.

“We all know just how much content is out there, so my job is to help land the bigger and engaging tentpole opportunities that will help our clients stand out and connect.

“I’m looking forward to exploring fresh new areas of integration and partnerships. I think that’s an exciting opportunity.”

Foyster will maintain her own media and consulting businesses alongside this new role.