Eco-Friendly Bedding Company Ecosa Appoints Half Dome

Australian eco-friendly bedding company Ecosa has appointed independent media agency Half Dome to undertake full-service media support, leveraging the agency’s strategic expertise to augment Ecosa’s internal performance marketing team.

In this new partnership, Half Dome will develop and execute a comprehensive media strategy to support Ecosa’s growth plans, and the appointment reflects the agency’s commitment to evolution and growth away from being solely focused on digital media to a full service offering.

Ecosa was founded in 2015 with the goal of creating high-quality, eco-friendly bedding that would help people sleep better and live better and offers a range of bedding products designed with a focus on sustainability and quality.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ecosa to our growing roster of clients and our appointment demonstrates that our new ‘Whole Potential’ positioning is resonating,” said Joe Frazer, co-founder and head of growth of Half Dome.

“Ecosa’s commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly bedding aligns perfectly with our agency’s values, and we’re excited to help them take their brand to the next level.” Ecosa, head of brand, Rowena Graham, said Half Dome was an ideal fit from the start of discussions.

“As a sleep solution pure player in a competitive category, we relate to Half Dome’s strong digital credentials and challenger mindset. The team approached our brief holistically and with impressive evidence-based thinking. We look forward to drawing on Half Dome’s expertise to achieve greater reach and help the millions of people suffering from poor sleep,” she said.

Ecosa is a company that has earned a loyal following for its commitment to using only the highest quality materials for its products, and its dedication to sustainable practices. With Half Dome’s media expertise, Ecosa aims to expand its reach and connect with more customers who are looking for eco-friendly bedding options. Half Dome looks forward to helping Ecosa unlock its Whole Potential, along with recent client win Nectr energy.