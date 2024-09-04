Ebay Awards Global Media Account To Dentsu’s iProspect

Ebay has handed its global media duties to Dentsu’s iProspect, following a competitive review.

B&T understands the global review, which launched in April, includes the Australian market. EssenceMediacom has held the ecommerce website’s media account since 2019.

Three agencies had been vying for the account, including EssenceMediacom, iProspect and Havas.

An eBay spokesperson said iProspect was a stand out due to their “passion of the eBay brand and their strong operating model”. B&T understands Australia’s iProspect team were heavily involved in the review in this region.

“In support of our long-term growth goals, eBay’s marketing organisation has embarked on a global transformation—moving from a decentralised market-based model to a more centralised model that provides global efficiencies. To support this evolution, we were looking for a media agency partner who can help us identify synergies and scale globally while staying true to the unique needs of our customers within each market,” the spokesperson said.

“[iProspect’s] support will be critical as we focus on full-funnel campaigns that are integrated throughout the entire buying and selling journey. We look forward to working with the iProspect team in 2025 and beyond.”

An iProspect spokesperson said the agency is “honoured” to be partnering with eBay and help “drive their global transformation journey”.

They added: “Our shared vision for accelerating growth and optimising performance across the media funnel through innovation, data and technology was clear throughout the entire process. We are excited about our future success together.”

COMvergence predicts eBay will spend north of $350 million on media in 2024 with about half of this handled by iProspect, and the other half – its performance marketing spend – handled internally.

In FY23, its annual sales and marketing costs were $2.2 billion, with its advertising and marketing costs up by 13 million. The ecommerce site grew net revenues by 3 per cent to 10.1 billion.