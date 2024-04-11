eBay Takes Global Media Account To Pitch

eBay has taken its global media account to pitch, with incumbent GroupM agency EssenceMediacom set to defend the mammoth account.

The online retailer’s review is being conducted internally and will be completed at the end of Q2, according to AdAge.

While it has been reported that EssenceMediacom will defend the account, it is unclear which other agencies will join the pitch. EssenceMediacom’s Australian team declined to comment when reached by B&T.

“In support of long-term growth goals, eBay’s marketing organization has embarked on a global transformation—moving from a decentralized market-based model to a more centralized model that provides global efficiencies,” read an emailed statement from eBay.

“As part of this evolution, eBay is reviewing its media business to ensure our media capabilities more effectively service eBay globally, while maximising impact across our focus categories and core markets (U.S., U.K., and Germany).”