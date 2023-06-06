Dynata Expands inBrain Survey Platform To APAC

First-party data firm Dynata has launched its inBrain survey-based monetisation platform into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The product is live in Australia, India, Japan and New Zealand and more markets will follow next year.

Dynata said that its inBrain platform is a leader in sourcing, qualifying and engaging real and unique mobile-first consumers and has a focus on hard-to-reach younger audiences, giving marketers valuable insights.

The new APAC launches improve the quality of Dynata’s panels and provide actionable insights that help businesses make smarter decisions.

“The growth of inBrain in the Asia-Pacific region and the local Australia and New Zealand markets is one example among many of Dynata’s innovations that deliver excellent reach and high-quality data,” said James Burge, managing director for Asia-Pacific at Dynata.

“Dynata’s size and scale allow us to innovate and develop rapidly, even in challenging economic environments, resulting in significant advantages to our clients already this year and into the future.”

What’s more, Dynata’s system uses an automated multi-point check to evaluate the quality of each respondent’s survey. This feature reduces the manual review time by up to 85 per cent, according to the company. It also uses machine learning to score the quality of data, implementing better controls for redeeming rewards and introducing real-world identity checks for the first time.

“While Dynata continues to deliver industry-leading panellist engagement and data-quality technology, we’re also working globally to support various bodies and associations as they seek to address our industry’s opportunities and challenges,” added Burge.

“At Dynata, we’re strong advocates for better respondent experiences, not only because this element underpins the sustainability of our industry, but also because it’s an essential component of delivering high-quality data to our clients.”