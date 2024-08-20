Dylan Alcott & Sylvia Jeffreys Head Up Nine’s Paralympic Coverage

Australia’s Home of the Olympics and Paralympics, the 9Network, will make the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games the most prominent in history, announcing a line-up of commentators to cover all the action from Wednesday, August 28. Dylan Alcott, Sylvia Jeffreys, Ellie Cole, James Bracey, Blake Cochrane, Todd Woodbridge, Roz Kelly and Kurt Fearnley will lead Nine’s coverage.

Nine’s exclusive broadcast features live and free coverage across one curated linear offering on Channel 9 and 9Gem. Plus, more than 20 dedicated high-definition live streams on 9Now, where every event is available, as well as replays, highlights, and behind-the-scenes content. Stan Sport will also screen the Paralympic Games.

Across 22 para-sports, 4,400 para-athletes will compete in 549 medal events – and viewers will not miss a single event featuring an Australian athlete. There will be more than 300 hours of Paralympics coverage, beginning with the Opening Ceremony on August 28 right through to the Closing Ceremony on September 8.

Based in the thick of the action will be the 9Network’s host set, inside the Australian Paralympic Team hotel in Paris, for all the action and reaction to our biggest moments, and plenty of fun along the way.

Before the cauldron is lit at the Opening Ceremony, Nine will present two feature episodes of the documentary series Beyond The Dream, where viewers will be taken behind the scenes with our Aussie wheelchair rugby team, the Steelers, available from Monday August 19.

Then, Australian Paralympian three-time gold medallist Curtis McGrath opens his doors to share his personal story like never before on Monday, August 26, at 8.45pm AEST.

When the action begins in Paris, Australian audiences will be guided through every moment by some of our most celebrated Paralympians and Olympians, who are key parts of the 9Network’s accomplished hosting team.

5.00pm – 10.30pm

Australia’s most decorated Paralympian Ellie Cole and host James Bracey in Sydney, are joined live from Paris by three-time Paralympic gold medallist Kurt Fearnley and Olympic gold medallist Todd Woodbridge.

10.30pm – 2.30am

Four-time Paralympic gold medallist Dylan Alcott and Sylvia Jeffreys live in Paris alongside Woodbridge and Fearnley.

2.30am – 6.00am end of session

Roz Kelly and two-time Paralympic gold medallist Blake Cochrane.

Joining them is an unrivalled lineup of commentators and experts, including Para-swimming gold medallist Annabelle Williams, Wheelchair rugby gold medallist Ryan Scott, two-time Wheelchair basketball gold medallist Troy Sachs, Para-athletics gold medallists Kelly Cartwright, Katrina Webb and Tim Matthews, seven-time Paralympian Christie Dawes, Para-rowing silver medallist John Maclean, and Paralympians Kate Naess and Felicity Johnson.

Alongside them will be four-time Olympic gold medallist Cate Campbell – to commentate on Para-swimming – and triple Olympic gold medallist Jess Fox, who will commentate during the Para-canoe events. Olympic silver medallist and dual BMX World Champion Sam Willoughby joins the team to cover Para-cycling.

Calling live events will be Sean Maloney (Wheelchair rugby and Para-canoe), Brenton Speed (Para-swimming), David Culbert (Para-athletics), Mitch Tomlinson (Wheelchair basketball), Scott McGrory (Para-cycling), Shane McInnes (Para-rowing) and Peter Psaltis (Para-triathlon). While Senior Reporter Nick McArdle will deliver the latest breaking news throughout the broadcast from Paris.

“Discovering Paralympic sport genuinely saved my life. So when the widest reaching media outlet in the nation is willing to give a platform such as the 9Network and 9Now, it furthers the reality that our sporting disciplines deserve to become mainstream,” said Paralympic gold medallist and Australian of the Year, Dylan Alcott.

“The Paralympic Games are so powerful, not just for our community, but for non-disabled people to learn as well. As a nation it’s time to get ready to join our Paralympians on the journey and shout from the rooftops about their incredible feats against the rest of the world”.

“Watch because the sport you’ll see is elite. Watch because you’ll be entertained. But also watch because you will learn a thing or two about disability along the way, and thanks to the power of broadcast, our community will get the chance to be seen and celebrated”.

“There is no other sporting event that unites the world quite like the Paralympics. We are honoured to provide a platform that showcases and elevates these outstanding para-athletes and their captivating stories. We will provide more opportunities than ever before across Nine’s suite of broadcast, radio, publishing and digital assets to ensure Australians don’t miss a single moment,” said Nine director of television, Michael Healy.