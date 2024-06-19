Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Launches Tequila Brand In Australia

On July 1st, 2024, Teremana, the premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, will launch in Australia, now one of the world’s fastest growing tequila markets.

In partnership with Mast Jägermeister, exclusive distribution partner and co-owner, this move continues the internationalisation of Teremana, working with Spirits Platform in Australia to

“Share The Mana” across the country in all key states and territories. All three expressions within the portfolio – Blanco (RRP $92 AUD), Reposado (RRP $97 AUD), and Añejo (RRP $106

AUD), all at 700ML ABV 40% – are now available for trade orders. In March 2020, Teremana Tequila disrupted the tequila category in the US with its recordbreaking launch and subsequent growth. Three years after its debut, in 2023, Teremana became the fastest premium spirits brand to sell 1 million 9-litre cases within a 12-month period in the US.

Recognised as a responsibly crafted tequila of exceptional quality, Teremana has since won over 17 leading spirits awards, including gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and gold in The Spirits Business Tequila & Mezcal Masters.

Teremana Tequila is made at its own distillery, Destilería TeremanaDe Agave under the unique NOM, 1613 in the small town of Jesús María, in the highlands of Jalisco. Crafted in partnership with the Lopez family, who are third-generation agave growers and second generation tequila makers, Teremana is made using 100% mature Blue Weber Agave, roasted in small, traditional brick ovens for over 72 hours and distilled in handmade copper pot stills.

Founder Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson attributes the brand’s success to its exceptional taste, handcrafted small-batch process, accessible price point and embodiment of the spirit of Mana.

“When I created Teremana, I was determined to create a tequila that is absolutely delicious, high quality and accessible to all, and I’m proud to say we achieved that,” said Johnson.

“I’m incredibly humbled by the demand for Teremana at the global level and thrilled to deliver Teremana to consumers around the world. Mana is at the heart of everything we do at Teremana, and this has fueled our purpose of sharing good energy, bringing people together, and doing things the right way. To now be able to ‘Share The Mana’ with Australia is a privilege – cheers, my friends.”

Spirits Platform CEO Ian Atherton anticipates strong customer support in Australia. “Following the success of Teremana since it launched in the US three years ago, we are excited that the brand is now reaching Australian shores and are delighted to be its official partner. With a substantial launch investment, we anticipate this will be one of the biggest spirits launches Australia has ever seen, and we look forward to partnering with Dwayne Johnson to bring the brand’s ‘Share The Mana’ philosophy to life”.

Stock is available in all major liquor wholesalers from July 1st