Dustin Martin Invites Aussies To “Get On Board” In Latest Kayo Sports Spot

With Fox Footy’s first ‘Super Saturday LIVE’ kicking off on 15 March, Kayo Sports has again partnered with AFL champion Dustin, ‘Dusty’, Martin to feature in its latest ‘Get on Board’ television commercial (TVC) to promote the new offering.

Fox Footy on Kayo Sports and Foxtel is the only place to watch live AFL on a Saturday in Victoria and Tasmania for every round of the home and away season, and nationally for at least the first eight rounds. Fox Footy will also feature its own commentary teams and graphics for every match across the round, giving audiences more choice than ever before.

Set in a Port Melbourne’s iconic Uncle Rocco’s barbershop, the TVC sees Dusty asking Fox Footy commentators Jack Riewoldt, Jonathan Brown, Dermott Brereton, and AFLW champion Tayla Harris – all sporting the Dusty haircut – why he should sign up to Kayo Sports. Benefits such as Fox Footy’s ‘Super Saturday LIVE’ coverage, every AFL game in 4K*, no ad-breaks during play and the best commentary team are shared, convincing Dusty to ‘Get on Board’.

2025 AACTA winner Larry Van Duynhoven led the hair and make-up work for the TVC.

“It was fantastic to work with Dusty again, this time to highlight all the benefits of Super Saturday LIVE, and there are so many. He’s a special friend of Fox Footy and it was great fun having him alongside some of our legendary talent to show the strength of our line-up and coverage. Bring on Super Saturday!” said Fox Footy general manager Michael Neill.

The campaign, which was produced by BALBOA, will run on TV, social media, BVOD, online video, and on-platform promos.

“With our historic Super Saturday LIVE coverage, we are going all in with our marketing campaign with another fun, engaging creative that spotlights why Fox Footy on Kayo Sports will be the ultimate destination for AFL fans this season. From ultra high definition vision to expert commentary, no ad-breaks during play to exclusive games, we’re giving our customers the very best footy experience as part of their subscription,” said Kayo Sports executive director Cate Hefele.

Credits:

Client: Kayo Sports

Creative Agency: BALBOA, Foxtel Group Creative Agency

Prosthetics: Larry Van Duynhoven

Media: Foxtel Group Media, Mindshare