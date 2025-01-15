Drumstick Launches New ‘Classic’ Campaign Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN

Australia loves a ‘classic’. Turning down the volume to find a car park? Classic. Getting a ‘2025 Premiers’ tattoo in March? Classic. Watching someone from Sydney try a hook turn? Classic. A delicious Drummie on a hot summer’s day? Also, Classic.

Since 1963, Drumstick has been a classic part of Australiana, still to this day holding the title as our ‘no.1 cone’. And to embrace the fact, Drumstick has kicked off 2025 with a new brand platform. Classic.

The campaign is led by a launch film and a range of 20+ situational, contextual, and location-based out-of-home executions, as well as social and digital executions, produced with long-term agency partner, SICKDOGWOLFMAN.

“There aren’t many out there that can genuinely lay claim to being a ‘classic’ brand. Or be confident enough to have a one-word positioning line. Classic. But Drumstick is one of them. When I think Australian summer – I think beach, I think cricket, I think tennis, I think scorching hot concrete, I think running through the sprinkler, I think Drumstick. And we felt it would be remiss of us to not entirely lean into this. We’re really excited to lay the groundwork with the Peters team for what will hopefully be a classically enduring platform,” said Jess Wheeler, creative director, SICKDOGWOLFMAN.

A series of bespoke ‘Saucy’ out-of-home executions will also feature to launch the new product, including custom-built variations.

“We are thrilled to introduce Drumstick’s ‘Classic’ campaign, which truly reflects the timeless appeal of our iconic brand. Our partnership with SICKDOGWOLFMAN has been instrumental in shaping this exciting new brand platform, bringing together the rich heritage of Drumstick with the pulse of today’s culture. This campaign is all about celebrating those everyday ‘classic’ moments that Australians can relate to, highlighting the enduring connection we have with our consumers. We’re confident that ‘Classic’ will resonate deeply with both loyal fans and new audiences, reinforcing Drumstick as a beloved Australian icon for years to come,” said Carla Loucas, marketing manager, Drumstick.

Over the last five years, Drumstick has gone from strength to strength, achieving a remarkable 40% growth in retail sales during this period, and with the launch of the new ‘Classic’ platform, Drumstick is primed to continue this upward trajectory.

Credits:

Client: Peters Ice Cream

Head of Marketing: Andrea Hamori

Marketing Manager: Carla Loucas

Brand Manager: Michael Dib

Creative Lead: Damian Kelly

Agency: SICKDOGWOLFMAN

Business Director: Jarrick Lay

Creative Director: James Orr

Creative Director: Jess Wheeler

Design Director: Jake Turnbull

Designers: Blaine Gillian, Frankie Hopkins