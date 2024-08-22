DRIVE TV’s Electrifying Generation Next Launches

Automotive and lifestyle network, Drive, has announced its latest special, Generation Next, set to air this Saturday 24th of August on Nine. Hosted by Drive presenter Emma Notarfrancesco and Director of Content, James Ward, Generation Next shines a spotlight on the next wave of electric vehicles (EV) and industry innovations on the horizon for the Australian new car buyer.

Electric vehicle sales are still on the rise, with over 50,000 EVs sold so far this year, an 18% increase on 2023. Of the brands competing in Australia’s rapidly changing new car market, over 60% offer at least one fully-electric vehicle for buyers.

Hybrids are big news too, as so far in 2024, we’ve seen a 117% growth in reported sales of hybrid vehicles* so far this year, and 22% of all new vehicles sold providing some form of electrification. With 10 new brands looking to launch into the Australian market within the next 18 months, the Australian new car buyer has never been offered so much choice.

“It’s a really exciting time for the Australian automotive landscape,” said Drive presenter Emma Notarfrancesco. “We’re not only seeing completely new brands enter the market, like Zeekr, but the brands that Australian drivers know, and love are expanding their electric model ranges including Kia, Hyundai and Polestar.

“Aside from the environmental considerations for making a switch to electric, drivers can also explore the fun factor when it comes to selecting which electric vehicle is right for them”.

“In Generation Next we look at the future of electric vehicles in Australia including the Ford F-150 Lighting, the first fully-electric 4×4 dual-cab ute to hit local roads, and the world’s first all-electric convertible sports car with the MG Cyberster!” said Notarfrancesco.

Drive TV has documented Australia’s electrification journey since 2022 presenting a series of four one-hour specials and dedicated print lift outs taking the audience on an adventure of learning and discovery.

“When we launched our first EV special Getting Australians Ready for Electric Cars in 2022, Australian drivers had a range of 15 models to choose from and there was so much science and learning for motorists to get their head around,” said Drive’s director of content, James Ward.

“Now just two years later, we’re tipped to see over 40 new EV’s launch into the market and the new car buyer can see change from $35,000. Our discussions around infrastructure and low-impact production are also evolving. In Generation Next, we explore what the future of charging could look like for Australian EV drivers including innovations such as ‘swap and go’ batteries and solutions for the many drivers who don’t have access to off-street charging,” said Ward.

Generation Next will also feature as a 16-page print lift out published in The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspapers on Saturday 24th August, and will be supported by Drive’s dedicated Electric Vehicle Guide located on Drive.com.au.

Drive TV’s Generation Next will air at 12:30PM this Saturday 24th August on Nine in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Generation Next and all episodes of Drive’s Electric Vehicle series are available to stream at 9Now.com.au