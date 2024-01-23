Drive TV Premieres ‘Chasing Champions’ With Dylan Alcott AO

Drive has today announced the upcoming premiere of its newest special, Chasing Champions. Partnering with tennis champion, Dylan Alcott AO and Kia Australia the special will provide insight into the life of one of Australia’s rising Paralympians.

Airing on Channel Nine at 1pm AEDT Sunday 28th January, ahead of the Australian Open Men’s Final, the special focuses on the rise of competitive sport for people with a disability. Centred around the personal story of Dylan Alcott Foundation recipient, Jack Howell, an up-and-coming triathlete Paralympian, viewers will gain an intimate look at his journey to the Paris 2024 Paralympics and the broader landscape of competitive parasports.

Hosted by Drive’s Emma Notarfrancesco and Dylan Alcott, Chasing Champions explores this captivating story on a journey through the vibrant streets of Melbourne.

The program is the much-anticipated follow-up to last year’s Australian Open production Road to the Open and showcases two of Kia’s flagship electric vehicles—the high-performance Kia EV6 GT and the elegant family-oriented Kia EV9 GT Line.

“This was such an engaging production to be a part of. The natural chemistry between Dylan and Emma, paired with the inspiring stories, latest Kia EVs, and the unmatched vibes of Melbourne’s streets made for an unforgettable experience,” said Drive TV executive producer, Terry King.

Drive TV is set for a landmark year with an array of shows scheduled to hit Channel Nine, Nine Rush, and 9Now in the upcoming months. Following the successful launch of the new Drive Review show on Nine Rush, a bustling production period is anticipated, featuring award-winning cars in some of Australia’s most stunning locations.

Chasing Champions premieres on Channel Nine at 1pm AEDT on Sunday 28th January.