Drake Responds To Sydney Water’s Social Call Out To ‘Keep Sydney Clean’ Via It’s Friday

Just one day after Drake shared a viral video of him throwing an orange slide at a drone supposedly spying on his Crown Towers penthouse, Sydney Water has stepped forward with an Instagram post featuring the supposed slide and a reminder to keep Sydney’s waterways beautiful.

The Instagram post, shared on Friday via It’s Friday, features a video that opens on Crown Towers. The camera quickly shifts to a rocky harbourside ledge, where the orange slide is seen washed up on the shore. A gloved hand picks up the slide.

The caption reads, “Hey Drake, this yours?? Hope you’re enjoying our beautiful city – but let’s keep it that way.” It invites Drake to pick up the slide at Sydney Water’s reception desk, where he can enjoy a complimentary ‘Warragamba Slammer’ (a bottle of Sydney Water).

The next day, Drake shared the Sydney Water video with his 143 million Instagram followers, further fuelling the growing online global conversation. Drake has yet to claim the slide (or the bottle of water).

Drake’s repost turned up the heat on an already buzzing discussion: Did Sydney Water really find the slide, and what will happen to it next?

In two days, there were over seven million views on Sydney Water’s account, with over 92,000 shares, 2,000+ comments and nearly 300K likes. It has even gained news coverage from outlets like Forbes and Channel 7’s Sunrise. Brands, including Uber and Big W, have also joined the conversation.

“Big cultural moments that are relevant to a brand don’t come along every day, so when they do, you have to move with lightning speed. So that’s exactly what It’s Friday and the team have done, and the results reflect the power of that agility,” Tim Barrett, digital marketing manager for Sydney Water said.

“Credit to Sydney Water for jumping on the opportunity instantly. The response has been unbelievable,” Vince Lagana, chief commercial officer and co-founder of It’s Friday added.