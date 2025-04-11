Dovida Launches ‘Your Life, Your Way’ Campaign Via Kunde & Co

Dovida Australia has launched a new ‘Your Life, Your Way’ broadcast advertising campaign on the back of its recent rebrand.

The home care provider’s campaign drives home its commitment to person-centred care, highlighting that each client’s uniqueness is the key to providing the highest quality home care.

The TV and radio campaign aims to amplify Dovida’s renewed vision and mission for home care that keeps clients at the centre of every decision.

The campaign comes weeks after the organisation rebranded to Dovida, marking an end to its affiliation with the Home Instead brand in Australia.

Dovida Australia CEO Geoff Hogg said the campaign was built around the organisation’s ‘Circle of Care’, which was introduced as part of the rebrand.

“At the core of this philosophy is the belief that each individual should be at the centre of everything we do,” Hogg said.

“The advertising campaign focuses on individuality, highlighting the experiences that shape people’s lives and make them unique.

“The individual needs of people receiving home care obviously vary hugely. This is why we shape our care to best suit each person’s interests, values and personality, while placing them at the centre of a holistic support system that unites families, skilled caregivers and support teams and the wider community.”

The advertisements were produced in collaboration with Northern European based full-service agency and advisory Kunde & Co, which worked with the organisation as it rebranded in six countries (Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, France, Netherlands and Switzerland).

“Our goal was to leverage our core competencies at Kunde & Co – data-driven insights and creative storytelling – to create a brand that wouldn’t just stand out among the competition but one that truly resonated with people. And that means more than creating a unique visual identity. I’m proud of the way we’ve captured the spirit of Dovida,” Kunde & Co senior partner Søren Poulsen said.

“This wasn’t just a new logo or tagline. It was about taking everything Dovida stands for and expressing it in a way that feels fresh, personal, and full of life. Human connection isn’t a side note – it’s the whole point.

“‘Your Life, Your Way’ isn’t just a tagline – it’s a design principle. The entire brand universe was created to reflect that promise: bold, clear, and centred on the individual experience.”

There are 17-second and 30-second versions of the TV ad, which begins with a trip down memory lane to highlight the fact the individual is a sum of all their experiences.

The TV campaign commenced this week, and radio advertising will commence next week (14 April). Dovida will extend the campaign to out-of-home advertising after the federal election.