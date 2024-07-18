Dove Partners With Broadsheet’s “Fashion And Beauty” Digital Issue To Celebrate The Diversity Of Real Beauty

Broadsheet has partnered with beauty brand Dove to sponsor “State of Style”, a new 15-article digital issue themed around fashion and beauty.

The partnership aligns with Dove’s “Real Beauty” campaign, which embraces authentic beauty and challenges the use of AI to promote unrealistic and homogenised beauty standards. Broadsheet shares this commitment to diversity and individuality. State of Style brings attention to AI’s impact on beauty standards through talent-led interviews that engage the Broadsheet audience in meaningful conversations.

Branded content pieces produced with Dove include photo galleries from the streets of Sydney and Melbourne, capturing real people and real beauty; and a deep dive into 100 years of Western beauty standards, written by Jane Rocca and illustrated by Tom Jellett.

“Dove has always stood for real beauty, and our commitment to never using AI in our ads underscores our dedication to authenticity. By introducing the Real Beauty Prompt Guidelines, we aim to foster a more inclusive and transparent approach to beauty in the digital age. It’s our mission to uplift women and girls everywhere and ensure they see their true selves reflected in the media,” said Tess Giordimaina, marketing manager for Dove at Unilever.

For the final piece of the campaign, “A New Cycle of Body Dysmorphia Has Already Begun”, Broadsheet speaks with Chelsea Bonner, founder of Bella Management and author of Body Image Warrior, about the dangers of AI, aiming to raise awareness of Dove’s stance against AI-driven beauty standards and further celebrate real beauty.

For the cover story, “Fashion Forward”, Broadsheet set up a pop-up studio at Australian Fashion Week 2024 and photographed 40 of the industry’s most influential names, while quizzing them about what’s next for Aussie fashion. The results were surprisingly optimistic.

The issue also sees the publisher check in with rising fashion star Alex Higgins, look at how pimple patches became Gen Z’s newest “it” accessory, and follow renowned street style photographer Liz Sunshine on a two-week trip through Scandinavia.

Broadsheet launched its digital issues earlier this year, publishing bi-monthly content that explores important cultural topics. These issues are distributed nationally across the Broadsheet site, social media, and newsletters, with the last two digital issues – “Wish You Were Here: The Travel Issue”, and “Sex & Dating”, achieving more than 100,000 organic page views.

“Broadsheet’s themed digital issues have become a critical pillar of our editorial strategy and give us a chance to dive deep into the cultural conversations that matter most,” said Nick Connellan, Broadsheet’s Australia editor. “Dove has championed realistic beauty standards for 20 years, and we’re thrilled to have it sponsoring this latest edition”.

“Broadsheet has always striven for authentic connection with both our audience and the people we write about, and we couldn’t ask for a better-aligned partner in this regard. Together, we’re excited to celebrate the diversity of Australian beauty, while starting meaningful conversations about the future of fashion and beauty in the age of AI. It’s partnerships like these that enrich our readers’ lives and uphold our commitment to quality storytelling,” added Connellan.