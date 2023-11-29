Double Rainbouu & 7-Eleven Launch Exclusive Summer Fashion Label

Today, 7-Eleven has announced a one-of-a-kind collaboration with the popular Sydney-based anti-resort wear label Double Rainbouu.

Dropping tomorrow, December 1, just in time for summer, this limited-edition capsule will infuse the fashion brand’s rebellious spirit with a distinctly iconic 7-Eleven flavour.

The unisex collection features five must-have styles comprising two signature Hawaiian shirts, a peaked cap, a bucket hat and a beach bag featuring the tagline, “Paradise 24/7”. Each piece has been custom-designed by Double Rainbouu creative director and founder Mikey Nolan, the former creative director of cult denim label Ksubi. This high-vibe collection will be available exclusively on the Double Rainbouu website from December 1 in strictly limited quantities until sold out.

“Double Rainbouu was launched as an antidote to traditional resort brands. In many ways we sell the idea of paradise 24/7 and see 7 Eleven as a similar oasis. So, the whole concept was about the synergy of both brands selling “Paradise 24/7,” said Nolan.

“When 7-Eleven approached us to create a capsule line, we jumped at the opportunity to work with such an iconic brand that plays a part in every Aussie summer, including my own. Who doesn’t love a store that is there for your needs any hour of the day or night! The designs have come together over several months of collaboration. They’re inspired by 7-Eleven, our famous Aussie local beach culture, and hot summer days”.

“We’re proud to be partnering with an Australian label to celebrate the Australian summer season together. 7-Eleven’s unique 24/7 convenience proposition helps Aussies make the most of their Summer whether it’s a midnight or midday dash to your local. This ‘Paradise 24/7’ collaboration celebrates the official start of the Summer and the social season with family and friends,” said Adam Jacka, head of marketing at 7-Eleven.

“The Double Rainbouu brand felt very much aligned with the 7-Eleven brand essence – bold, optimistic, and inclusive. What could be more appropriate for those long, hot days this Summer than an ice-cold 7-Eleven Slurpee or Shake, and one our limited-edition Hawaiian shirts?”

The collection is headlined by two Double Rainbouu Hawaiian shirt designs, which will retail at the special 7-Eleven price of $71.11. Hats and caps are priced at $39, while the beach bag is $19. My 7-Eleven loyalty members will receive a 10 per cent discount across the range.