Doritos Responds To Thinkerbell’s Australian Avocados’ Ad Calling For Sturdier Corn Chips

1 Min Read

Doritos has responded to an Australian Avocados full-page ad in The Daily Telegraph with its own full-page ad in the same publication, with the cheeky “Hey Avo. Dip This”.

The original ad from Australian Avocados saw the brand demand for the corn chip industry to do better and create a stronger corn chip on National Avocado Day (31st July) that won’t break when holding guacamole.

Doritos’ solution stems from its brand-new XXL range featuring “out-of-this-world bigger, crunchier, and bolder chips” – ideal for holding more guacamole than ever.

And to serve it up, Doritos XXL’s new flavour – Tangy Salsa – is the perfect combination.

“We heard Australian Avocados’ plea to the corn chip industry to forge a stronger corn chip worthy of guacamole. Perhaps they were not aware…Doritos recently launched our brand-new XXL range featuring bigger, thicker chips, with even more crunch and even bolder flavours including Tangy Salsa,” said Kat Miller, senior brand manager, Doritos ANZ, PepsiCo.

“The Doritos XXL Tangy Salsa is the perfect pairing with creamy guacamole. And we checked, it won’t crumble under the weight of guac,” assured Miller.

