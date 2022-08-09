Doritos And ReachOut Launch Youth Mental Health Campaign
Doritos has partnered with youth mental health organisation, ReachOut, to encourage young people to start a conversation and check in with themselves.
Every day, many young Australians hide the reality of how they’re feeling due to things like stigma or judgement. New research found 68 per cent of young people deflect the question or commonly respond with “I’m fine” when asked how they are feeling, with 3 in 5 young Aussies using phrases like “I’m fine,” “I’m good” or “I’m okay” up to 10 times a week, 40 times a month and 520 times a year.
At a time when mental illness is at an all time high (a whopping 72 per cent of Australians have felt emotionally or mentally down in the last year), Doritos has changed its packaging across its entire range to feature a “Be Bold. Reach Out” message. The new packs feature a QR code on the pack which, once scanned, opens ReachOut’s Checking In With Yourself Quiz that has been designed to help young people track how they’re feeling and provide steps to take if they feel like they need some additional advice or support.
Vandita Pandey, CMO at PepsiCo, said: “We’re proud to partner with ReachOut because we believe people should feel confident and comfortable checking in with themselves and expressing how they feel. It’s an incredible online mental health service that is available for anyone 24/7 and we think more people need to know these services exist and are easy to use.
“We are using the power of our voice and our brand platform, with three months of media and 13 million packs in market, to remind people to ‘Be Bold and Reach Out’ and access this amazing network when they need it,”
The agency village consisting of Akcelo, Republic of Everyone, The Bravery and Trio (OMG) delivered a multi-channel campaign for the partnership consisting of:
- Pack and campaign creative, activated through over 13 million packs on shelf around Australia
- Campaign event activations through two unique boat cruises on Sydney Harbour in a Doritos X Reach Out “I’m Fine” boat, which were attended by over 400 media, influencers and general public
- Media and influencer engagement resulting in performance of over 25 pieces of media coverage, nearly 300 pieces of earned social content creation, collecting over 40 million in reach
- Talent engagement featuring millennial mental health youth advocates, DJ Tigerlily (pictured below, right) and artist Mikey Ting (pictured below, left)
- New consumer market research, delivering new insights into Australian mental health and underpinning core creative insights
Aden Hepburn, CEO Akcelo said: “We are proud to lead this fantastic initiative for Doritos and ReachOut. It’s a fact that we often use ‘I’m fine’ to deflect how we really feel – a simple insight that has been brought to life in a beautiful and interesting way. We hope this campaign will help raise some much-needed awareness for youth mental health.”
Ben Peacock, founder, Republic of Everyone said: “Poor mental health is the new pandemic and not talking about it is what lets it incubate. By encouraging people to open up and tell their stories – and creating a safe, fun space to do so – we’re hoping to make sure everyone knows help is at hand and it’s ok to say so when you’re not.”
Claire Maloney, founder, The Bravery said: “We know from extensive research on social causes, mental health is a top concern for young Australians. Additionally, Gen Z’s are looking to brands to take on these issues and support not-for-profit partners in a meaningful way. Linking directly to Reach Out’s services, and the awareness raised on seeking help if you need it, has been crucial in this campaign to deliver on these needs from young Australians.”
Simon Odisho, Trio planning director, OMG said: “Trio is incredibly excited to partner with Doritos, ReachOut and all agency partners to shed light on a real concern for Gen Z. Mental Health awareness is one of our passions at Trio and having that personal connection to the campaign gave us such pride to work with the team on such an amazing initiative.”
Ashley de Silva, CEO of ReachOut, said that finding practical strategies to prevent “everyday” issues from becoming bigger can be really beneficial. “Being able to check in with yourself and openly acknowledge that you might be having a “tough day” is such a big and important step in all of our mental health journeys. After a challenging few years for young people in Australia, conversation and connection is so important and we are proud to be partnering with a brand like Doritos to increase youth mental health awareness and encourage people to check in with themselves and each other.”
AGENCY CREDITS:
Client: Pepsico – Doritos
Vandita Pandey – Head of Marketing, Australia & New Zealand, Snacks & Beverages
Bridget McBride – Brand Manager
Katherine Twomey – Marketing Manager
Skye Oxenham – Communications Manager
Strategy & Creative: Akcelo
Aden Hepburn – CEO
Louise McQuat – Creative Director
Oskar Westerdal – Creative Director
Ken Parris – Snr. Art Director
Antonia Day – Junior Copywriter
Michael Debach – Snr. Producer
Daniel Burns – Digital Producer
Harman Brar – Community Manager
Joanna Lawrence-Smith – Group Account Director
Max Austin – Snr. Account Director
Creative & Activation: Republic of Everyone
Ben Peacock – Founder
Zuzana Zaloudek – Creative Director
Diana Carniato – Project Director
Lilli Thomson – Project Director
Joe Von Trump – Senior Copywriter
Eva Kiss – Creative
Dani Sellers – Design Director
Gabrielle Peters – Strategy
Chris Houghton – Head of Digital
Henry Stafford – Creative & Videography
Ross Caddaye – Photography
Le Bleu – Boat
PR, Influencer Engagement & Research: The Bravery
Claire Maloney – Founder
Laura Bestman – Senior PR Strategy
Megan Bentley – PR Manager
Ellie Bright – Influencer Manager
Annabel Wilcher – PR Executive
Lara Lightfoot – MC
Corah Fortune – PR Assistant
Bianca Lau – PR Assistant
DJ Tigerlily – DJ/Musician
Mikey Ting – Artist
Media Planning: Trio, OMG
Remi Baker – Head of Strategy, Sydney
Jen Jones – Business Director
Simon Odisho – Planning Director
Alanna Bowman – Senior Investment Manager
Agne Staraite – Activation Manager
Jacqui Feros – Investment Executive
Latest News
M&C Saatchi Still Tops For New Business Wins, But Newcomer It’s Friday Off To A Flyer
It might be a little more than six months old but indie creative agency It’s Friday, headed by former Leos and Saatchi boss Pete Bosilkovski, is off to an impressive start judging by R3’s monthly review of new business wins. It’s Friday posted an impressive third spot on June’s new business wins after the agency […]
Ryvalmedia Retains Top Spot For New Media Wins For June
Indie agency Ryvalmedia continues its impressive run, topping R3’s June list for new business wins for the third consecutive month. It’s been an impressive 2022 for the (lead image) Simon Ryan-steered agency after it announced the opening of its Sydney office in mid-July. Ryvalmedia was again R3’s pick of the media agencies with wins that […]
CRA Chief Ford Ennals Announces Refresher For Radio Company
CRA chief executive officer Ford Ennals (pictured) announced today a renewed strategic direction for the peak radio industry body, with a greater emphasis on the digital audio market along with supporting its members to grow commercial radio advertising revenue. “We are experiencing strong growth in digital audio so it’s timely for CRA to have a […]
AWS’s Curiosity Kid Campaign Is A Heartwarming Tribute To Small-Scale Success
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its first Above the Line (ATL) brand campaign after a decade of being in Australia, with the feel-good ‘Curiosity Kid’ ad series showcasing the many brands using its services. The campaign, which launched on August 7, highlights how AWS can be used for innovation by local businesses, demonstrating a […]
What Aussie Brands Can Learn From Global Lessons In Sustainability Engagement
In this guest post, Stu Wragg (lead image), chief strategy officer at Herd MSL, takes a look at global brands getting the sustainability message right and the lessons Aussie brands can learn along the way… The need to address increased consumer and employee interest in the environmental and social action of business is clear to […]
SOCA Welcomes Two New Senior Hires In Farah Alias And Neil Martin
Significant Other Creative Agency (SOCA) has brought on two senior hires, with Farah Alias joining as partnerships director and Neil ‘Marty’ Martin jumping into a dual head of art role. Alias (pictured, right) brings with her a wealth of senior international experience and knowledge from DDB & BBDO Singapore, Wunderman Thompson, and most recently Rare. […]
“Insensitive Idiots!” Seven Denounced For Airing Unauthorised Olivia Newton-John Mini Series
Seven denounced for airing unauthorised Olivia Newton-John mini-series last night. Praised for not airing Xanadu.
Brandcrush Lands Former 30 Under 30 Winner As Head Of Marketplace Partnerships
Further proof winning a B&T 30 Under 30 doesn't just result in a naff trophy & bad hangover comes this appointment news.
Sorrell Forced To Halt S4 Acquisitions As Investor Concerns Escalate
It would appear Sir Martin's golden touch is no longer as glowing as his golden perma-tan.
Nielsen Study: Half Of Marketers Not Spending Enough To Get Maximum ROI
Study finds half of marketers are underspending. Yet it's the overspending ones that any agency truly wants.
Wavemaker Adelaide Announces Slew Of Senior Promotions
It is going off in Adelaide this morning. And now there's a sentence you rarely hear, isn't it?
“Bunch Of Losers!” Reporter Hilariously Trolls Pro Golfers Over Kim & Pete’s Break-Up
B&T's editorial proposition is to deliver meaningful insights into the media industry. But not this, this is just crap.
“The Impact Is Real” Campaign Launched By La Trobe Uni And CHEP
Is your brain surviving solely on the Daily Mail and Netflix binges? Why not jumpstart it with a La Trobe Uni course.
LiSTNR And Schwartz Media Kicking Goals With The Sport Podcast
If the LiSTNR comms person charges by the word they'd be hitting billionaire status with their now daily communiques.
oOh!media Snatches Josh Gurgiel Back From Thinkerbell Leadership Team
oOh!media's Josh Gurgiel returns to the fold in further evidence the damage a nude run can do at your farewell bash.
Tuesday TV Wrap: Nine’s Grease Rerun Pulls 450,000 Eyeballs, Proof We Are Hopelessly Devoted To Olivia
As if there isn't a Kleenex shortage as there is, Nine goes & airs Grease last night in hastily cobbled Olivia tribute.
Sydney Markets Rolls Out New Brand Logo And Identity
Sydney Markets unveils new brand logo and identity. B&T can't help but think the eggplant a missed opportunity.
Study: 45% Of Aussie Ys Now Using Food Delivery Services, With Uber Eats The Clear Number One
Young people may never own their own home, but latest findings prove they'll be very well-fed rental tenants.
Ogilvy NZ Lands Partnership With Breast Cancer Foundation NZ
Ogilvy NZ has been appointed as the new creative and strategy agency for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. BCFNZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said the Ogilvy team presented a new direction for the foundation with a strong focus on reaching Maori and Pasifika women who were over-represented in breast cancer statistics. “Ogilvy’s approach acknowledged our current […]
“Learnt Nothing!” Today’s Alison Langdon Lambasts The Liberal Party
Viewers mistaken for thinking Karl was back on the turps as Today takes surprisingly feisty turn this morning.
Claxon Bags CarExpert Partnership For Creative And Media
Australian new car website, CarExpert.com.au has appointed independent growth agency Claxon as its creative and media agency after pitches from a slew of other agencies that included HERO and DDB. Claxon will be handling the creation of a new national TVC campaign and the associated media account working closely with shareholder, Seven West Media to […]
Alex Bruce-Smith Shares Her Candid Thoughts On Are Media’s Research Project HERFuture
Yet to read Are Media's research project HERFuture? Thankfully this person has and picked out the choicest nuggets here.
The Game Changer, Programmatic DOOH: Download Your Exclusive Copy Today!
Download your digital out of home ebook today! Print it out and jam the printer for added rage and unsavoury language.
Snapchat Targets Safety For Teen Users With New Family Center Tool
Have no idea what the kids are up to on social media because you have no idea how to use it? Hats off to Snapchat here.
Hinge Debuts NFAQ In-App Function For LGBTQIA+ Users
Are you an AL or an acronym lover? Well, you'll love this acronym ladened headline here.
Fiverr Launches New “Team Up” Campaign Targeting Mid Sized Businesses
Be first to see Fiverr's new B2B campaign here. Although that does falsely suggest some sort of B&T exclusivity here.
Why Are We Still Banging Our Heads Against The Glass Ceiling?
Always a delight to chat with AZK Media's Azadeh Williams. Well, Azadeh may not necessarily reciprocate said delight.
Samba TV Report: Half Of Aussie Households Still Watch Linear TV
Report finds 50% of Aussies still watch linear TV. Meaning half are missing out on Sunrise's Cash Cow.
Repco Roars Into 100th Birthday With New Campaign Via Thinkerbell
Thinkerbell could've gone with the Queen penning a letter for Repco's 100th, but as you'll see here, it didn't.
AAMI Launches “Bargain Regret” Campaign Via Ogilvy Melbourne
If you've ever holidayed in Kuta or dined at a local leagues club, you'll soon empathise with this 'bargain regret' ad.
Apple Forced To Remove All ‘Made In Taiwan’ Stickers Amid Latest China Crisis
Apple forced to appease the Chinese over Taiwan. Meanwhile, Australia just bans Huawei outright.
Richard Wilkins Breaks Down In Karl Stefanovic’s Arms Paying Tribute To Olivia Newton-John
Richard's tears were tears for a nation at Olivia's passing. But let's just hope 'Physical' doesn't re-enter the charts.
InsideOut PR Wins Prestige InHome Care Account
Sydney PR agency InsideOut PR has been appointed for Prestige InHome Care, an in-home aged care service with a focus on media relations. InsideOut PR worked with Prestige Inhome Care back in 2013 and again in 2017 launching their public relations and advertising program; and supporting their growing profile in the market. Founder and CEO […]
Monday TV Wrap: The Block Nails Entertainment Again, But Seven Builds To Win
Commonwealth Games done & dusted for another four years. So now we can all go back to being disinterested in running.
Foxtel Records 4.4 Million Paid Subscribers As Q4 Numbers Released
Patrick Delaney enjoying a fruit basket from the Murdochs this morning as Foxtel posts impressive gains.
CHEP Promotes Amy Weston To ECD
Amy Weston to lie awake at 3am during all of CHEP's pitches after being named agency ECD.