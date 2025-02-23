‘Don’t Let The Drugs Drive’ FCB Aotearoa & MBM Unveil Chilling Campaign For NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

FCB Aotearoa, MBM and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) have launched a powerful new campaign that confronts New Zealanders with the harsh realities of driving under the influence of drugs.

The campaign, introducing the plea ‘Don’t Let the Drugs Drive’, is the first step in a comprehensive platform designed to tackle this pressing issue on our roads.

The statistics are irrefutable and alarming – drugs are present in nearly a third of all fatal crashes on our roads. Yet, there is low awareness of the issue amongst New Zealanders and many people don’t think drug drivers will get caught.

The campaign seeks to reach all New Zealanders, raising awareness and encouraging reflection and accountability for the problem. Because everyone should be concerned about, and consider how they can help prevent the unacceptable harm caused when people drive under the influence of drugs.

The campaign aims to challenge a misconception about the consequences of drug driving; highlighting that police are not the only concern or source of consequence. It reveals that drivers on drugs are stopped on New Zealand roads more than we might think, in serious road crashes resulting in fatalities and serious injuries.

The hero film, directed by Tom Gould and produced by Sweetshop, uses leading technology and cinematography to capture one continuous 180-degree spinning movement to draw viewers into the vulnerability and emotional turmoil of the scene. This culminates in a bird’s-eye view drone shot to show the scale of the tragedy. Tom elicited emotional performances from actors and real New Zealand Police and Fire & Emergency New Zealand first responders, to heighten every sensory aspect of the script, creating an immersive experience for New Zealanders to reflect on.

“It was important to show the damage that is actually happening on our roads. It’s not minor dings, it’s death and serious injury. The perception is that alcohol and speed are the main factors in crashes, but unfortunately we have to add drugs to that list,” explained Leisa Wall, chief creative officer, FCB Aotearoa.

Senior creatives, Tim Gavriel and Aaron Carbines added, “In order to have ads like ‘Ghost Chips’, you needed to preface it with years of educational communications that highlight the harsh consequences of drink driving. Now, that NZTA Waka Kotahi has drawn a line in the sand, It feels like we are at the beginning of that same educational phase with our ‘Don’t Let the Drugs Drive’ platform.”

“This is the first step in a programme of work to tackle drug driving,” said Emma Bottomley NZTA marketing manager, “We must raise awareness of the issue with New Zealanders before we can change attitudes and beliefs and ultimately behaviour.”

The campaign launched on 23 February across offline and online channels as part of a broad-reaching media communications approach.