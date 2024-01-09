Don’t Just Create, Leave A Legacy – Enter TikTok Young Lions Now!

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Ever dreamed of having your work added to advertising syllabus to show the future generation what fabulous marketing looks like?

Well you will probably need a fancy award next to your name if so, and what award is more prestigious than a Cannes Lions award!

Entries remain open for the TikTok Young Lions Competition for Australia, sponsored by Nine, the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) and The Trade Desk. But hurry, you don’t have long!

The annual competition is the perfect place for the industry’s young guns to test out their skills. It gives teams of two the chance to compete for national glory across five categories — Design, Digital, Film, Marketing and Media.

The winners of each category will go on to represent Australia on the world stage and win tickets to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Runners-up will also receive two tickets to Cannes in Cairns 2024.

To be eligible to enter, you need to be under 30 years old and have been born on or after 21 June 1993.

To find out more about the categories and to submit your application, check out all the information here:

Enter TikTok Young Lions HERE!

Here are the key dates you need to know:

Workshops: Monday, 12 – Friday, 16 February 2024
On Time Deadline first round submissions: Tuesday, 27 February 2024
Late Deadline first round submissions: Tuesday, 5 March 2024
Finalists announced: Thursday, 4 April 2024
Second round brief: Tuesday, 16 April 2024 (Live)
Film category judging (48hr round at 10am): Thursday, 18 April 2024 (Live)
Winners announced at cocktail party: Thursday, 18 April 2024
Cannes Lions Festival Week: 17 June – 21 June 2024

Save The Date: To help you put your best foot forward in submitting a winning entry, we’ve curated workshop sessions for each of the five categories for 2024. You’ll receive a live run through of the brief from the client and have an opportunity to ask questions! We’ve also asked some top Young Lions judges and previous winners to come along to share their inside knowledge on what makes a winning entry.

Workshops will be held between Monday, 12 – Friday 16 February 2024. Workshop information and RSVP links will be announced soon.




