Don’t Be THAT Perfectionist….Enter B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo, Now!

We’ve all met that one person who takes great pride in telling the world that they are a perfectionist.

“I need things to be just right,” they say as they adjust the vignette settings on an Instagram post of their avocado toast (this rhyme was not intentional).

As fabulous as perfection may be – who doesn’t love a beautiful Avocado toast pic? – as the saying goes – ‘done is better than perfect’.

So if your heart leapt when you saw that entries are now open for B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, but you’re still waiting for your perfect moment to act, this is your friendly reminder to move NOW!

The 2024 B&T 30 Under 30 Awards, proudly sponsored by Vevo, recognise the industry’s leading talent under the age of 30.

They really are the hottest awards in the industry for those working in the advertising, media and marketing industries under the age of 30.

The entry portal has already been open one month, and we’ve already received some incredible entries, but our spidey senses tell us that there are plenty more to come.

So if this is the sign you needed, you can sign up for your early bird entry HERE.

The exclusive awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 14th March at the Metro in Sydney. You can get your early-bird tickets to the biggest party in the industry HERE.

It is not to be missed!

Entries open : Friday, 13 October, 2023

Entries close : Thursday, 25 January, 2024

Late entries close : Friday, 2 February, 2024

Shortlist announced : Friday, 1 March, 2024

Early bird tickets close : Wednesday, 6 March, 2024

Awards night : Thursday, 14 March, 2024 – The Metro Theatre



