DO. Agency Welcomes Award Winning ECD & Partner, Neale Horrigan

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Independent Agency DO. has appointed a new executive creative director in Neale Horrigan, a multi-award winning creative who has spent the last 11 years leading UK based Agency, ELVIS – one of the most awarded creative agencies in the UK.

During Neale’s time at ELVIS, he was responsible for building the agency’s creative output across iconic brands including Budweiser, Birds Eye, Greenpeace, Pepsi, Doritos and Cadbury – delivering work recognised across Cannes, D&AD and more.

Leading the agency alongside Paul Coles, Horrigan’s appointment comes after a significant period of growth for the agency, with five new offices across the region and DO.AUS new business growth, including their most recent pitch wins, Paramount+ and Primo.

“We are incredibly lucky to welcome someone of Neale’s calibre to the business, he has a formidable track record in leading creative departments to deliver outstanding, and effective, work for clients. Neale will help accelerate the growth we have seen in DO recently, while also continuing to build our creative reputation. He is a brilliant creative leader, and a genuinely lovely bloke, we are stoked he has joined us” said managing director, Paul Coles.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the incredible team at DO. This is a unique opportunity to help shape the agency’s creative direction and build on the strong foundation they’ve already established. Their bold, independent approach to creativity is genuinely inspiring — and absolutely worth traveling halfway around the world for,” said Horrigan.

While Neale takes on the DO.AUS ECD role, Tom Ormes has been elevated into the DO. Global ECD role. Ormes will oversee the work across creative teams in Tokyo, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, Vietnam and Australia – as well as leading the upcoming launch of DO.UK later this year.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

