Diverse Engagement That Delivers: Why Brands Can’t Afford To Overlook Australia’s Multicultural Market 

Australia’s population is changing, and so too should the way we approach media and advertising. Almost 30% of Australians speak a language other than English at home, yet this influential audience remains significantly under-served by mainstream media strategies.

As a result, many brands miss out on connecting with a highly engaged, high-spending demographic—one that could drive significant business growth.

“Nearly 30% of Australians speak a language other than English at home, yet we still see brands overlooking this powerful audience. It’s not just about inclusivity—it’s about real business impact,” said Vicki Richardson, New Age Media Group.

New Age Media Group is working to change this. With more than 100 radio stations covering well over 20 languages, the group makes it easy for brands and agencies to tap into this lucrative multicultural market. New Age Media Group handle’s the entire process—translations, production, and ad placement—creating a seamless and low-cost way for brands to engage this often overlooked audience.

A Market with Untapped Potential

Australia’s multicultural population isn’t just growing—it’s thriving. People from diverse backgrounds bring unique consumer habits, and brands that authentically engage these communities can build lasting loyalty. However, many advertising strategies still focus primarily on English-language media, leaving a significant gap in communication.

But it’s not just about reaching multicultural audiences—it’s about doing it the right way. Advertising in foreign languages or multicultural spaces requires understanding, precision, and cultural relevance. That’s where New Age Media steps in. The group ensures your message reaches the right audience, in the right language, on the right platform, with no hassle.

The Barriers and the Solutions

Historically, the complexity of multicultural advertising has been a barrier for many brands. Managing multiple languages, ensuring accurate translations, and handling production logistics can feel overwhelming. But New Age Media has created a solution that takes care of all of this, removing the obstacles that often scare brands away.

“Many agencies and brands hesitate because they think multicultural advertising is complex. That’s exactly why it created a simple, seamless solution—one that takes care of translation, production, and placement with no hassle,” said Richardson.

New Age Media Group offers:

NAATI-certified translations to ensure cultural accuracy and authenticity

End-to-end production managed by our team, saving time and resources

Access to a network of trusted, foreign language radio stations run by the communities for the communities

This streamlined process means that even brands new to multicultural marketing can make an immediate impact without large upfront costs or complicated logistics.

Beyond Multicultural: Reaching Broader Audiences with High-Impact Campaigns

While multicultural advertising always remains a focus for us, New Age Media also recognises the importance of high-reach advertising in the English-language space. New Age Media specialises in 15-second solus radio ads on Australia’s most highly rated networks, ensuring that your message reaches the widest possible audience with minimal waste. It’s about cutting and grabbing attention and making a lasting impression.

Additionally, for brands looking to create truly unforgettable moments, the group offers a unique option: spectacular drone light shows. These spectacular aerial displays, as seen at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, engage audiences like no other medium. With a flawless safety record and proven impact, drone shows are an effective way to enhance any campaign and by using a QR Code in the sky become measurable.

“From foreign language radio to high-reach English campaigns and even drone light shows, we’re helping brands create moments that cut through and leave a lasting impression,” said Richardson.

Navigating Australia’s Evolving Media Landscape

The opportunity to connect with Australia’s multicultural audience has never been greater. New Age Media Group makes it easy for brands to launch inclusive campaigns that resonate with diverse communities—whether through foreign language radio, high-impact English advertising, or drone light shows.

For brands that want to create campaigns with real impact, now is the time to act. The multicultural market is growing, and those who engage early will establish a strong, loyal customer base for years to come.

To learn more about how New Age Group can help you reach multicultural audiences, visit https://newagemedia.au/