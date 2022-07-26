“Disappointed!” Lisa Wilkinson’s Project Return Stirs Up Outrage

“Disappointed!” Lisa Wilkinson’s Project Return Stirs Up Outrage
Mary Madigan
Mary Madigan
Lisa Wilkinson returned to 10’s The Project this week! However, her homecoming divided the internet.

Wilkinson’s been missing from The Project since her infamous Logies Speech, which ultimately was used to delay Brittany Higgins’ rape trial.

Officially, she’s been on assignment in America hunting down some big stories, but unofficially it was probably a good time for her to step back from the scrutiny.

Wilkinson’s return to the desk was greeted with mixed reactions online. While plenty of fans tweeted their support of Wilkinson and rejoiced in her reappearance, some people took to Twitter to share they weren’t keen on the presenter’s return.

Of course, it’s worth noting that famous women are subjected to more scrutiny online than their male peers. Famously, ABC’S Leigh Sales spoke out against the trolling female journalists are subjected to and quit Twitter over it.

Any adverse reaction to Wilkinson’s return could be more a sign of misogyny than anything else.

