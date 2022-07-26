“Disappointed!” Lisa Wilkinson’s Project Return Stirs Up Outrage

Lisa Wilkinson returned to 10’s The Project this week! However, her homecoming divided the internet.

Wilkinson’s been missing from The Project since her infamous Logies Speech, which ultimately was used to delay Brittany Higgins’ rape trial.

Officially, she’s been on assignment in America hunting down some big stories, but unofficially it was probably a good time for her to step back from the scrutiny.

Wilkinson’s return to the desk was greeted with mixed reactions online. While plenty of fans tweeted their support of Wilkinson and rejoiced in her reappearance, some people took to Twitter to share they weren’t keen on the presenter’s return.

Great to see you back Lisa! The desk wasn’t the same without you. Don’t let the arseholes get you down! — Ross O’Connell (@RossOConnell7) July 24, 2022

I always look forward to see you on The Project Lisa😊 — Sue Williams (@SueWill79128233) July 24, 2022

So disappointed to turn on channel 10 this evening and find Lisa Wilkinson on The Project. I thought we’d moved forward on her bullshit. Sadly not. #theproject #lisawilkinson, #goandgetfucked. — Adam Lawrance (@adam_lawrance) July 24, 2022

Of course, it’s worth noting that famous women are subjected to more scrutiny online than their male peers. Famously, ABC’S Leigh Sales spoke out against the trolling female journalists are subjected to and quit Twitter over it.

Leigh Sales has quit twitter due to trolls. That is bloody sad and disgusting, that a female journalist can’t use twitter without constant abuse. — Rick (@colonelhogans) April 11, 2022

Any adverse reaction to Wilkinson’s return could be more a sign of misogyny than anything else.