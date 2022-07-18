Lisa Wilkinson Jets Off To LA After Logies Speech Debacle

Lisa Wilkinson has headed to The United States amidst the legal fallout from her Logies speech – but don’t panic: this doesn’t mean she’s leaving The Project.

According to reports, Wilkinson was meant to return to The Project‘s desk in July. However, now she’s stationed in America.

It’s pretty normal for The Project hosts to head overseas, so why does everyone care now? And why have several news outlets commented on it? Well, because of the infamous Logies speech.

Wilkinson has been in the spotlight because her Logies acceptance speech ultimately led to a delay in Brittany Higgins’ trial.

In case you missed it, after Wilkinson’s speech, the accused lawyers successfully argued that acceptance speech had been so highly publicised it would impact the accused, Bruce Lehremann’s ability to have a fair trial.

It was a particularly muddy affair because The Australian has reported that ACT Supreme Court heard that before Wilkinson gave her Logies acceptance speech, she was pre-warned by ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold that in the “event of publicity,” there could be legal implications and delays in Higgins’ trial.

In the aftermath, Wilkinson wasn’t at her usual post on The Project; however, if she’s being trusted with big international stories by The Project, it seems pretty clear that the 10 network are standing by Wilkinson during the fallout.

So, her being overseas isn’t actually a sign that there is trouble in paradise.