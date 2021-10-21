Digitas Creates Its Own Flavour With Data Driven Beer
Agency Digitas ANZ has developed its own unique brew of beer, galvanizing the team to channel its expertise in data, technology, digital media and creative.
The brainchild of senior creative at Digitas, Nick Duron – Digitas’ ‘Unicorn Punch’ comes in alcoholic and non-alcoholic varieties and was created as a means of making Australian and New Zealand staff feel connected throughout lockdown.
The agency’s goal was twofold: to create a product that is distinctly and statistically Digitas; while developing a passion project that colleagues could contribute to and feel part of.
By taking staff surveys to determine the team’s collective tastes, the brew is built on first-party data for every detail – from its taste down to the colour palette of the packaging.
Digitas’ creatives designed a QR code to be printed on every can directing users to the dedicated product website – while an augmented-reality lens transports users into the can design, with a shareable ‘cheers’ message overlayed for social platforms.
Digitas’ senior creative/Brewer, Nick Duron, said: “For me, brewing is all about community and sharing stories.
“The grain, the hops, the yeast, the mistakes you make on brew day, all add to the tale. But this story is bigger than just beer, it’s about people and the incredible things we can do when we stay connected.”
Managing director at Digitas ANZ, Rebecca Zemunik, said: “This initiative speaks to our company’s core values: truth, connection, and wonder – in a unique and uplifting way.
“Our agency is best known for its innovative application of data, strategy, technology, media, and creative to the platforms and campaigns of our clients.
“Similarly, Digitas’ drink was brewed to reflect the spirit and ingenuity of Digitas ANZ, with every detail inspired by real people, and real data.”
The branded cans of ‘Unicorn Punch’ were home-delivered to all staff who opted in.
