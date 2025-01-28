Dig Snatches Anita Deutsch-Burley From Clems For General Manager Role

After 12 months of significant agency growth, including new customer pitch wins in Porsche, Bendigo Bank & A2 Milk, Dig has bolstered its leadership team with the addition of Anita Deutsch-Burley as general manager.

Deutsch-Burley joins most recently from Clemenger BBDO as a client partner and brings over 15 years of agency experience, including McCann and GPY&R, as well as recent roles in marketing technology and senior client-side marketing.

In the role of GM at Dig, Deutsch-Burley will oversee the agency’s operations, support the delivery of strategic and executional excellence for clients, and drive the integration of recent acquisitions such as Brand Ninja AI.

”We are incredibly excited to have Anita join us. Anita brings a wealth of leadership experience both on the agency side and on the client side, as well as technology, and a warmth and energy that is contagious,” said Paul Rhodes, CEO of Dig.

“Sometimes you feel like you’ve just found your people – for me, this is Dig. I feel so fortunate to be working with insanely clever, innovative and down to earth people with a client-first mindset, plus a dog friendly office. It just feels like home from day 1. Definitely hit the jackpot to be working with these guys as well as our incredible client list of equally clever and genuinely good people,” said Deutsch-Burley.

Dig is an integrated creative agency with offices in Sydney and Melbourne, with clients including Porsche, RACV, Bendigo Bank, Australian Pork, Mitre 10, and ALM (Metcash)