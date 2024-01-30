Designteam Drives Results For Ford With Mustang Mach-E Activation

Surry Hills-based brand activation agency Designteam, has successfully executed a groundbreaking campaign activation for the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E.

From Brisbane to Melbourne, this experiential campaign aimed to educate and engage audiences while driving awareness and demand for the Mustang Mach-E through Ford’s dealer network.

The “carefully selected” activation sites provided unique opportunities for consumers to interact with and experience Ford’s Mustang Mach-E first hand. Designteam’s goal was to build awareness and excitement around the vehicle by offering hands-on experiences that influenced consumer perceptions and drove demand.

Designteam was chosen by Ford Australia for its experience, insights and specialisation in electric vehicles. Collaborating closely with the client, it ensured a seamless execution aligned with Ford’s vision and goals.

“The alignment and collaboration between Ford and Designteam were crucial to the project’s success,” said Daniel Deutschmann of Designteam.

“The insights gained from this activation will be invaluable for both parties, serving as a foundation for future endeavours in the electric vehicle space.”

With their expertise in electric vehicles and Ford’s commitment to innovation, the Mustang Mach-E campaign activation successfully connected with audiences and added significant value to Ford’s mission of driving the future of electric mobility.




