Dentsu’s Creative Nabs The Hallway’s Tim Mottau As Strategy Partner

Tim Mottau (left in main photo), former head of strategy at The Hallway, has joined Dentsu’s Creative business ANZ as Strategy Partner.

In a newly created role, Mottau will be the strategic leader across a large portfolio of brands including one of dentsu’s flagship clients, Toyota.

L-R in photo: Tim Mottau, Kirsty Muddle (Dentsu Creative Group CEO) and David Halter

With over half a decade of experience leading global strategy out of New York for clients such as Mercedes Benz and Ferrero, Tim joins with a capability that helps define modern creativity and effectiveness.

Mottau is a highly respected, awarded strategist a leader in the industry. Joining from The Hallway where he was head of strategy for the last three years leading Google, Suncorp, Unilever, FOXTEL and Harley-Davidson.

David Halter, chief strategy officer at Dentsu ANZ says: “I’m so glad Tim has joined the team. Tim is a smart thinker who takes the time to empathise with clients and customers. Tim’s new role at dentsu will allow him to be truly agnostic in his strategic recommendations, with the number one priority to find the most effective solution to drive growth for his clients. Some might need creative, others might need media or customer experience solutions. It’s all here at dentsu, and Tim will be key to making the most of it.”

Mottau added: “What drew me to dentsu was the drive to create never before work and, of course, a humbling group of super talented people who I’m pumped to collaborate with. I am thrilled to be joining David, Kirsty and the team, and work alongside dentsu’s clients to make a real difference to their businesses and for their customers.”