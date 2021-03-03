Dentsu Report: COVID Has Accelerated Consumer Behaviour Change & Brands Risk Being Left Behind

Dentsu has unveiled its 2030 consumer vision report – ‘The Age of Inclusive Intelligence’ – which charts the long-term consumer trends that will shape the next decade. The research shows how the pandemic has accelerated many of the long-term trends facing brands, drawing on in-depth interviews with world- renowned futurists, academics, authors, and experts, together with multiple proprietary consumer surveys.

You can download a copy of the report here.

Health and well-being are a key theme throughout the report, with many consumers reporting a desire to utilise technology to stay healthy in the future. More than half of US consumers report they would insert a microchip in their brain to extend their life expectancy. Furthermore, as policymakers assess the psychological fallout from the pandemic, one third of consumers say that by 2030 they would undergo non-essential surgery to improve their mental health.

On climate change, 77 per cent of UK consumers say that COVID-19 has made them more aware of the harm caused to the environment by global travel. Longer term, this is fuelling greater consumer activism with purchasing decisions increasingly based on social issues. Two-thirds of UK consumers say that by 2030 they will not buy goods that they know have a negative impact on the environment.

Similarly, with more people staying at home during lockdown, the growing popularity of eSports and online gaming has accelerated. As global awareness of eSports is expected to reach two billion by 2021, the way we look at sport in general will continue to evolve with ‘real-world’ sports and activities being forced to innovate to keep up.

As online retailers grow in size and scope—fuelled by the growth in eCommerce during the pandemic—many brands will find themselves struggling for visibility. The research finds that nearly half (46 per cent) of Chinese consumers would already be happy to use just one single company for all their lifestyle needs.

Each of the trends highlighted in the report carries specific implications for brands. But across almost all of them sits the concept of ‘inclusive intelligence’— the ability to incorporate new views, values, and behaviours into their value proposition against a backdrop of widening inequality and ethical complexity.