Advertising

Dentsu Calls Out Challenged Australian Market In FY24 Results; Unveils Recovery Plan With A Greater Focus On Media

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
3 Min Read

Dentsu’s APAC organic revenues, which includes all regional markets outside of Japan, declined by 7 per cent in 2024, with a “decrease in local client spend“ in Australia and China noted.

Globally, the holding company reported a 5.7 per cent net revenue rise to ¥1,194 billion (A$12.35 billion) for the year. Net organic revenue was flat.

Dentsu booked a net operating loss of ¥192.2 billion, which included large impairment losses of goodwill of ¥210.1 billion, primarily in the US and EMEA regions.

In announcing the results, Dentsu global president and CEO Hiroshi Igarashiu said the group’s FY24 results were broadly in line with November guidance. Its Japan office led the charge, with revenue up 4 per cent, while EMEA was up 2.2 per cent and America was down 4.1 per cent.

“We saw sequential quarterly improvement throughout the year, with strong performance in Japan. There were also some notable global new wins in the International business,” he said.

“However, we have reported a significant goodwill impairment in the fourth quarter, reflecting a more conservative outlook in EMEA and the Americas. We believe that recognition of these uncertainties will contribute to a sounder balance sheet and a stronger platform upon which to implement the Mid-Term Management Plan announced today.”

Dentsu shared further details of its new recovery plan that is due to run until FY27.

It has touted one-off restructuring costs of ¥50 billion (A$516 million) to optimise its headcount in its non-Japan businesses. There will be an additional internal investment of ¥45 billion.

Its business strategy includes a focus on Japan and the United States, its two largest markets, and other markets “where we already have a strong position”.

There will also be a focus on improving the added value of its media business, while scaling back poorer performing parts such as CMX.

In 2027, Dentsu plans for organic growth of 4.0 per cent, an operating margin of 16-17 per cent, and operating cash flow of ¥140 billion.

In the past 18 months, Dentsu’s Australian operations have already undergone rounds of redundancies to poorer performing parts of the business.

Last August, its CMX business Merkle slashed 50 roles in Australia with reports of dozens more being made redundant earlier in the year as clients put on ice larger scale projects for short-term wins.

Merkle’s leader Kim Douglas left the business after only five months. Lat last year, Dentsu CEO of practices and products, Kirsty Muddle, and Merkle chief commercial officer, Paul Whittaker told B&T Merkle has a plan in place to revitalise its CMX business, and how it can work more closes with Dentsu’s media and creative arms.

Related posts:

  1. The Iconic Reveals Next Iteration Of ‘Got You Looking’ Masterbrand Campaign
  2. Which Brands Scored A Touchdown? B&T’s Full Play-By-Play Of All The Super Bowl Ad Action
  3. Initiative’s Kate O’Loughlin & Summer Treseder Join Wavemaker
  4. Ben Cousins Joins Pete & Kymba On MIX94.5 Perth For Breakfast Radio
TAGGED:
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

Who’ll Win B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award? You Decide!
Netflix
Amplify Wins Netflix Creative, Initiative Wins Media
Sunny Advertising’s Matt Travers Launches New AI Strategy & Implementation Firm BRAIVE
Intuit Mailchimp Brings Byron Sharp & Neil Patel To Sydney For FWD Conference
Register Lost your password?