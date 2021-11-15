De’Longhi Launches New Immersive Coffee Experience With Landor & Fitch
Espresso coffee machine brand, De’Longhi have partnered with Landor & Fitch to create the De’Longhi Coffee Lounge.
Coffee connoisseur’s can find the lounge in Zetland, where coffee education sessions hosted by in-store specialists take place.
The specialists are there to discuss all things coffee and give the customers hands-on coffee experience.
A self-guided kiosk will also allow customers to build a personal profile based on their coffee preferences.
Recommendations for beans, milk, and machines, and then beverages are generated for discussion with the staff.
Commenting on the launch, Trish Folan, General Manager of Landor & Fitch Australia, said: “It’s been great to work collaboratively with our Landor & Fitch colleagues in London and Milan to create this experiential space.
“With their involvement, we were able to create a hub that aligns with the global De’Longhi brand, while also tapping into our local knowledge to ensure we cater to the needs of discerning coffee lovers in Sydney.”
“The De’Longhi clients have also been fantastic partners throughout this process, too. We’re so proud of our collaboration that has enabled us to transform an empty shell into the De’Longhi Coffee Lounge, Sydney. We can’t wait to get nerdy about coffee with customers.”
George O’Neil, Marketing Director of De’Longhi Group, added: “It’s great to see the De’Longhi brand being brought to life in our world-first Coffee Lounge.”
“Landor & Fitch have been the perfect partner to take us into this next stage of innovation, supporting us to create this unique space that appeals to local consumers while also ensuring it aligns with our global visual identity.”
As to whether this will be the new standard for the café-going experience, or will it be something we look back upon like Google Glass is a mystery, but we’ll have to wait and find out.
For more info about the coffee lounge click here.
Please login with linkedin to commentDe’Longhi Landor & Fitch
Latest News
Rethink Ink: Presenting Australia’s Best Print Ads
There's something so sensual, tactile & visceral about a print ad. Not to mention their ability to splat cockroaches.
To The D-Floor! Here’s All The Party Pics From The B&T Awards 2021!
As these B&T Awards party pics appear to confirm, adlanders certainly didn't spend their lockdowns taking dance lessons.
Triumphs & Trophies: All The Winners Pics From This Year’s B&T Awards!
As these B&T Awards pics prove, winners are grinners. That said, there was also plenty of gritting of teeth too.
Fashionistas, Rejoice! It’s All The B&T Awards 2021 Arrival Pics!
Adland's A-listers strolled the red carpet at Friday's B&T Awards. With the early starters stumbling the red carpet.
Semi Permanent Launches Creative Services Agency SP Brand Studio
Semi Permanent, the biggest and longest-running creativity and design festival in the southern hemisphere, has launched its creative services and experience design agency, SP Brand Studio, with founding clients KPMG, Microsoft, Heaps Normal, Perion, and Sea Forest, who join ongoing retainer accounts Rare with Google, and Highsnobiety. Built on the foundation of two decades of […]
Groundwater Country Music Festival Makes A Comeback After Two-Year Hiatus
Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, county music made a splash in the Gold Coast with the return of the Groundwater Country Music Festival (CMF). The three-day festival took place between the 12th and 14th of November where more than 45 Aussie artists played to a crowd of country music fans. After a tough […]
Buttrose Accuses Federal Government Of Political Interference In The ABC
The government's relationship with the public broadcaster plunges to new lows. If that's even possible.
Uber Eats Flies Giant Pickle Over Sydney Beaches
Uber Eats flies a giant pickle over Sydney beaches, as reports flood in of a giant, floating green scrotum.
Lawrence ‘Moonman’ Mooney Abruptly Departs Triple M
Breakfast radio once again proving to be media's poisoned chalice. Albeit an incredibly highly paid poisoned chalice.
Australia Taxpayers Funding $59m In Government Ads For 2022 Election
Report shows taxpayers now funding $59 million in government ads. Bad news for taxpayers, wonderful news for agencies!
Sunday TV Wrap: Celebrity MasterChef Stars On A Surprisingly Quiet Night
Low TV numbers suggest summer has finally arrived. Actual crappy weather would suggest otherwise.
Iceland Tourism Roasts Mark Zuckerberg In Witty New Campaign, As The Tech Billionaire Even Threatens A Visit
Mark Zuckerberg mercilessly roasted in tourism spot. Even better, no one on the creative team has yet gone "missing".
Anti-Vaxxers Call For Tesco Boycott After Christmas Ad Shows A Double-Vaxxed Santa
This is further proof you don't want those dour anti-vaxxers at your Christmas bash. Not that they're allowed in anyway.
“‘Tis The Season To Say Yes” Preaches Optus In New Animal-Loving Christmas Campaign
Does your Christmas to-do list include wrap presents, buy booze, change telcos? You'll enjoy this festive Optus spot.
How Brands Are Leveraging TikTok
TikTok not in your marketing mix? Well, perhaps it's time to move on the skywriting and the flash mobs.
Laxative Brand Prunelax Resorts To Masturbation Gags In Latest Risqué Work
B&T warns this ad contains schoolboy masturbation humour. And if that doesn't make you click, we don't know what will.
News.com.au Launches Its Latest Podcast ‘I’ve Got News For You’
News.com.au launches new podcast it says won't be dedicated to MAFS contestant arrests or NRL player sex scandals.
It’s High Energy Fun For ALDI, As Grocer Delivers “You Can’t Overcook Christmas” Work Via BMF
ALDI's annual Christmas ad focussing on the festive fare this year and not all the weird shit in the middle aisles.
REVEALED: All The Winners & Grinners From The B&T Awards 2021!
The B&T Awards were back tonight with all the usual flair and frivolity you’d expect. We even added a few fandangles.
Meet This Year’s B&T Award Winners!
Meet all the winners of our B&T Awards without having to worry about any awkward small talk or wearing a mask.
FOXTEL Unveils New Docuseries ‘100 FOOT WAVE’
Critically acclaimed docuseries 100 FOOT WAVE will premiere on FOXTEL and On Demand Thursday December 2nd. Created by the makers of Tiger King and Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, this six-episode documentary series follows the ten-year journey of big-wave surfing legend Garrett McNamara and his search for the world’s biggest wave. Set across […]
Anti-Vaxxer Unleashes On ABC Reporter In Local Cafe
The crazies aren't just lurking in the aisles at Bunnings, as this latest unsavoury episode reveals.
ARN Acquires Regional Rival Grant Broadcasters
Want to know what songs were hot in 1985? Tuning in to most regional radio stations remains an exemplary source.
Hugo Weaving Stars In New Flight Facilities Music Video
The Matrix star, Hugo Weaving, stars in the new music video for Flight Facilities song ‘Heavy (feat. Your Smith).’ With the talent of director Timothy Burnett, Indie record label, Future Classic released the music video today. The video was shot in 35mm film and was released only four weeks after being pitched. Just, a few […]
POLITIX Launches World’s First ‘Mo-Hair Suit’ For Movember
There's a fine line in growing a moustache to showing your rampant virility and being forced to sleep on the couch.
Jackie O Steps In To Defend Lisa Wilkinson Against Mark Latham
If Lisa Wilkinson's new tell-all book doesn't sell, you sure won't be able to blame a concerted publicity campaign.
General Pants Co. Launches New Mental Health Initiative For Christmas
B&T's editor shops at General Pants, if only to complain to staff about the state of young people's music these days.
Keep Left Appoints Mike Doman As GM Of Creative & Content
Keep Left go for a nice Russian matryoshka doll effect in latest staff press photo.
Stockland Are “Spreading Christmas Cheer” In This Year’s Festive Work Via Host/Havas
If you're one of those "don't put the tree up until December" type of people, this early festive ad may irritate.
Perfection Fresh Launches AR Campaign Via The Live Agency & Unbnd
Perfection Fresh uses the power of immersive Augmented Reality to educate consumers on fresh produce farming and seasonality as well as health and nutrition. The Perfection Fresh Augmented Reality experience, developed by The Live Agency is in collaboration with Unbnd. It offers its users a suite of utility including recipe inspiration, information on taste & […]