De’Longhi Launches New Immersive Coffee Experience With Landor & Fitch
Espresso coffee machine brand, De’Longhi have partnered with Landor & Fitch to create the De’Longhi Coffee Lounge.

Coffee connoisseur’s can find the lounge in Zetland, where coffee education sessions hosted by in-store specialists take place.

The specialists are there to discuss all things coffee and give the customers hands-on coffee experience.

A self-guided kiosk will also allow customers to build a personal profile based on their coffee preferences.

Recommendations for beans, milk, and machines, and then beverages are generated for discussion with the staff.

Commenting on the launch, Trish Folan, General Manager of Landor & Fitch Australia, said: “It’s been great to work collaboratively with our Landor & Fitch colleagues in London and Milan to create this experiential space.

“With their involvement, we were able to create a hub that aligns with the global De’Longhi brand, while also tapping into our local knowledge to ensure we cater to the needs of discerning coffee lovers in Sydney.”

“The De’Longhi clients have also been fantastic partners throughout this process, too. We’re so proud of our collaboration that has enabled us to transform an empty shell into the De’Longhi Coffee Lounge, Sydney. We can’t wait to get nerdy about coffee with customers.”

George O’Neil, Marketing Director of De’Longhi Group, added: “It’s great to see the De’Longhi brand being brought to life in our world-first Coffee Lounge.”

“Landor & Fitch have been the perfect partner to take us into this next stage of innovation, supporting us to create this unique space that appeals to local consumers while also ensuring it aligns with our global visual identity.”

As to whether this will be the new standard for the café-going experience, or will it be something we look back upon like Google Glass is a mystery, but we’ll have to wait and find out.

For more info about the coffee lounge click here.

