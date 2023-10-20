delicious.100 Reveals Nation’s Best Eats And Treats

News Corp Australia’s delicious.100 returns this weekend, revealing the most delicious eats and treats across the country in this year’s revamped Best of the Best.

In 2023, with the rising cost of living pressures on Australian consumers, the delicious.100 has had a fresh update. The exciting transformation shines a spotlight on more affordable and diverse dining options, this year recognising five of the best eats and treats in the 20 most-searched food categories.

Carefully selected by the delicious. and state masthead food editors, together with reader nominations, the list reveals top eateries in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and, for the first time, Tasmania. From pizza to laksa, pho to fish and chips, doughnuts to dumplings and steak to sushi, delicious.100 will unearth local food finds and celebrate small neighbourhood eateries.

“We’ve been on the hunt for the best food discoveries in the country. Diners are hungry to know where they can find the best ramen in town, or the best taco in the state – and we think we’ve done the heavy lifting… or eating” said delicious. editor-in-chief Krysia Bonkowski.

“Australia is a food-loving nation. We love to seek out new culinary experiences, taking delight in exploring different cuisines and discovering hidden gems in our neighbourhoods”.

“While we may be more conscious of our spending, we’re still enthusiastic about dining out. It’s a culinary renaissance of sorts. This list is a celebration of a more varied, dynamic food scene, celebrating both cost-effective eats and splurge-worthy treats” Bonkowski said.

The top five contenders in each category will be published in Sydney Weekend in The Saturday Telegraph, VWeekend in the Herald Sun, QWeekend in The Courier-Mail, SAWeekend in The Advertiser and TASWeekend in The Mercury on Saturday, October 21, and delicious100.com.au. Following this, readers of the state masthead news sites will have two weeks to vote and determine the winners in each category to form the ultimate “Best of the Best” delicious. 100 list.

Winners from the voting phase will be announced on November 4. Voting is live now until November 3 at delicious100.com.au.

The 20 food categories in this year’s delicious. 100 are:

Banh mi Burger Croissant Doughnut Dumplings Fish & chips Fried chicken Ice cream Kebab Laksa Pasta Pho Pie Pizza Ramen Steak Sandwich Sushi Taco Vanilla slice

The full list will be available in the Weekend Magazine in The Saturday Telegraph, Saturday Herald Sun, The Courier-Mail, The Advertiser and The Mercury this Saturday, October 21.