Deepend Group Appoints Former Google Lead As Head Of Product Innovation

Deepend Group has announced the appointment of Chris Rollings as head of product innovation. This newly established role will drive the group’s efforts to create and launch groundbreaking products, platforms, and movements that align with the evolving needs of the market.

Chris’ appointment comes as the boundaries between product development and marketing continue to blur. Today, the key to market success lies in balancing innovation and consumer relevance. Deepend Group is spearheading this shift with a redefined approach to Research & Development (R&D), focusing on Relevance & Demand. This forward-thinking strategy ensures that every product created not only stands out in the market but also generates its own momentum.

With a wealth of experience in product development, creative strategy, and technology, Chris will work closely with clients to help identify white space, create and test new concepts, and track their performance. This end-to-end thinking will ensure the Group continues to drive the transformation that creates business growth, helping to elevate organisations to new heights in a highly competitive landscape.

“25 plus years in this ever-evolving space, proves one thing: we are committed to staying ahead of the curve. We not only listen to market needs, but we anticipate them,” said Matt Griffin, CEO of Deepend Group. “With Chris joining as our Head of Product Innovation, we’re set to continue creating products that not only anticipate demand but also tell a story through their design and content helping to drive down future marketing spend”.

Chris joins Deepend Group following an eight-year stint at Google’s Partner Innovation team, where he led innovation programs, applying AI and Human-Centered Design Thinking to Google projects. His collaboration with Google’s engineering teams and priority clients resulted in many successful product partnerships and launches still in use at Google today. Chris is also the founder of Dare Together, an organisation on a mission to empower teams to ethically harness AI, designing integrated, culturally safe AI service offerings that create new revenue streams or provide time back to teams to allow them to focus on the work that matters.

“Deepend Group can build compelling, relevant and demand generating experiences, with the creativity, storytelling, coms, content and PR needed to engage consumers at a much deeper level. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey, to be working with such a multifaceted team of experts and to lead the agency’s push into new, innovative territories,” said Chris Rollings, head of product innovation, Deepend Group.