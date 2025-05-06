Deakin University Unveils New Campaign, ‘See The Wonderful Possible’ Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN

Deakin University has unveiled a new brand campaign, ‘See the Wonderful Possible’ via SICKDOGWOLFMAN and Collider’s Dylan Duclos, drawing from real stories unfolding at Deakin.

The integrated campaign will appear across TV, cinema, social, digital and outdoor channels nationwide.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Deakin University–embracing their internal view of wonderful possibility and helping externalize it to the wider public. A genuine breath of fresh air not only for the category, but also as a working relationship. An outlook further embraced by the amazing teams at Collider, Chop, and Electric Sheep. It’s been a massive project, and we can’t wait to put it out into the world,” James Orr, creative director, SICKDOGWOLFMAN said.

“This is a wonderful glimpse of what’s possible when curiosity, optimism and purpose drive education and research, revealing the real impact Deakin people have across communities and lives,” Matt Edge, chief marketing officer, Deakin University added.

Credits:

Client: Deakin University

Chief Marketing Officer: Matt Edge

Director, Brand and Marketing Communications: Abbie Allen

Manager, Brand and Creative: Kristin Duker

Campaign Coordinator: Jono Colliver

Agency: SICKDOGWOLFMAN

Business Director: Jarrick Lay

Creative Director: James Orr

Creative Director: Jess Wheeler

Design Director: Jake Turnbull

Designer: Dan D’Angelo

Account Director: Victoria Concha

Senior Account Manager: Hannah Clements

Agency Producer: Nick Livingston

Production: Collider

Director: Dylan Duclos

Managing Partner: Rachael Ford Davies

Executive Producer: Tom Slater

Producer: Annie Schutt

DOP: Max Walter

Production Design: Josie Wagstaff

Casting: StudioP

Post Production: Collider

Studio Editor: Tim Eddy

Animation: Chop Studio

Colourist: Matt Fezz

VFX: Eugene Richard

VFX: Josh Regoli

Photography: Jay Hynes

Music and sound: Electric Sheep Music

Creative Director: Glenn Sarangapany

Executive Producer: Kate Stenhouse

Composer: Declan Harsent

Sound Designer: Georgia Collin