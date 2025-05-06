Deakin University Unveils New Campaign, ‘See The Wonderful Possible’ Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN

Deakin University has unveiled a new brand campaign, ‘See the Wonderful Possible’ via SICKDOGWOLFMAN and Collider’s Dylan Duclos, drawing from real stories unfolding at Deakin.
The integrated campaign will appear across TV, cinema, social, digital and outdoor channels nationwide.
“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Deakin University–embracing their internal view of wonderful possibility and helping externalize it to the wider public. A genuine breath of fresh air not only for the category, but also as a working relationship. An outlook further embraced by the amazing teams at Collider, Chop, and Electric Sheep. It’s been a massive project, and we can’t wait to put it out into the world,” James Orr, creative director, SICKDOGWOLFMAN said.
“This is a wonderful glimpse of what’s possible when curiosity, optimism and purpose drive education and research, revealing the real impact Deakin people have across communities and lives,” Matt Edge, chief marketing officer, Deakin University added.
