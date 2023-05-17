DDB Sydney Raids Wunderman Thompson For Creative Director Additions

DDB Sydney has continued to strengthen its creative department with the addition of Simon Koay and Steven Hey as associate creative directors.

Koay and Hey join from Wunderman Thompson where they paired up four years ago as Creative Directors, working across brands such as KitKat, Rural Fire Service NSW and Parkinson’s NSW.

Simon Koay & Steven Hey

The pair bring a combined 25 years’ experience to DDB Sydney – working across clients including Tourism Australia, Pepsi, Aldi, Google, and MLA – and their efforts in their new roles will be focused on McDonald’s Australia.

Their work has been recognised at many major shows including Cannes, Spikes Asia, AWARD, and Caples.

DDB Sydney executive creative director Matt Chandler said: “I’ve been hearing people gush about Simon and Steve for a few years now, so I couldn’t be happier to now have them here at DDB. They’ve done work I’ve admired on huge brands, locally and globally, and I’m super excited for both us and our clients about the work they’ll do here.”

Koay and Hey said: “We’re really excited to be joining an agency with the reputation and calibre of people that DDB has. It’s a fantastic opportunity to work on a globally-loved brand like Maccas, and continue to create work that connects with people.”