DDB Sydney Hires New Strategy Chief

In September, Rupert Price fills a void left by Fran Clayton, who left DDB Sydney in April to join Ogilvy.

DDB Sydney has appointed Rupert Price as the agency’s new chief strategy officer. Price joins from sister agency DDB Group Aotearoa, where he was chief strategy officer.

Price will lead the planning department in its sharp focus on effectiveness delivered through the power of emotionally-charged creativity across clients such as Westpac, Volkswagen Group and McDonald’s.

DDB Group Sydney CEO Sheryl Marjoram said: “I couldn’t be happier to have Rupert joining the team. We’ve long been admirers of his impact and momentum across the Tasman and it’s always a special moment to be able to recruit much loved and respected DDB’ers within the network. His passion, commitment and results speak for themselves and I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next for DDB Sydney.”

Price brings 25 years of experience in agencies across London and New Zealand, spending the past 12 years across the Tasman.

At DDB Group Aotearoa, Price collected several accolades ranging from Cannes Gold Lions to a coveted D&AD Black Pencil. At the 2024 Cannes Festival, DDB Group Aotearoa won seven awards for Samsung, Volkswagen, McDonald’s and Correct the Internet. In addition, Price steered the agency to four NZ Effies Agency of the Year titles, as well as winning many effectiveness awards at both regional and global shows.

He has previously worked with Interbrand as director of strategy; head of planning at Ogilvy NZ and Ogilvy London; and was board planning director at Saatchi & Saatchi London.

Commenting on his new role, Price said: “It was a tough decision to leave the agency I’ve called home for the last 12 years but the opportunity to work with the Sydney team to continue their trajectory was too good to pass up.”

Price will transition to DDB Sydney by dividing his time equally between Sydney and New Zealand until the end of August before taking on the Sydney role permanently from 1 September.