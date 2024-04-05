Ogilvy ANZ Poaches Fran Clayton From DDB Sydney

After four years, Fran Clayton, the chief strategist at DDB Sydney, is departing the agency and will commence a new role with Ogilvy ANZ in the coming months.

Clayton joined DDB in 2013 and moved to McCann Worldgroup in 2018. After a two-year stint there, she rejoined DDB Sydney as chief strategist. Clayton will replace the chief strategy officer role at Ogilvy left vacant by Ryan O’Connell, after he departed in January.

“DDB continues to be a place that keeps its talent well past the ‘normal’ industry cycle and we are lucky to have had Fran here for almost a decade. She did a brilliant job at DDB, and we’re incredibly proud,” DDB confirmed in a statement to Mumbrella. “We have begun the recruitment process for our new chief strategy officer, so stay tuned”.

Clayton will remain employed at DDB until June 21, but due to a “competitive conflict”, she will not continue to work with the agency.