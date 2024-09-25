DDB Group Melbourne, Adam&EveDDB & Collider Partner With Sir Richard Branson, Virgin & Made By Dyslexia To Launch The University of Dyslexic Thinking

Described by the World Health Organisation as a ‘learning difficulty’, dyslexia is often associated with poor performance in school, resulting in low self-esteem and creating a barrier to entering the workplace as an adult. However, the Intelligence 5.0 Report from Made By Dyslexia and the world’s largest recruitment company Randstad, revealed that the skills most in-demand by businesses in today’s AI-driven world are complex problem solving, communication and creative thinking. These are skills inherent to dyslexics.
The good news for those that aren’t dyslexic is that you can now learn to think like a dyslexic at DyslexicU. Housed on Open University, DyslexicU aims to provide a ‘new school of thought’, teaching the world the principles of Dyslexic Thinking, and re-positioning Dyslexic Thinking as the world’s most valuable skill set. To ensure that the modules are accessible to all across the world, TikTok is also partnering on the project to host a first-of-its-kind educational hub that turns the university content into simple digestible lessons, using its innovative Symphony feature to seamlessly translate lessons into 12 languages to speak to a total audience of more than 3.82 billion.
“After working with Kate Griggs since she founded Made by Dyslexia, we are so proud to launch our most ambitious idea yet, one that will continue to transform the perceptions of dyslexia around the world and has the potential to reach millions of students for years to come,” DDB Group Melbourne executive creative director, Psembi Kinstan said.
Led by DDB, the University of Dyslexic Thinking launched during the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday 24th September. DDB Group Melbourne conceived the idea of the university and began developing it with the charity over two years ago. As more partners and incredible dyslexic thinkers have contributed to the course content, the scale of the idea has grown to become truly global, with DDB Melbourne leading the partnerships with Adam&EveDDB to also bring the launch event to New York, Collider to produce a global commencement speech, and TikTok to scale the content globally.
Speaking at the DyslexicU launch event, Sir Richard Branson said: “DyslexicU is for anyone, at any stage of life, with a curiosity to learn more about the skills so relevant to this new world. I’m a proud Dyslexic Thinker – it’s made Virgin the brand what it is today. Thinking differently has always been an asset but, in this new world – it’s essential. Being visionary and thinking creatively is a new marker of intelligence that can help you succeed”.
Branson’s disruptive ‘Anti-commencement speech’ film was played at the launch event to press and ambassadors and was created by Collider by director duo VERSUS. Branson and Kate Griggs, the Founder of Made By Dyslexia, officially opened the university at the New York event and discussed the findings of the report. They were joined on stage by an incredible line up of successful dyslexics who also feature in the university courses – including Changemaker & Ambassador Princess Beatrice, Chief Executive of Randstad Enterprise Michael Smith, Director for Education and Skills OECD Andreas Schleicher, and Space Scientist, Chancellor of the University of Leicester and Ambassador Dame Maggie Aderin-Pocock. Other contributing dyslexics include Dash Water founder Alex Wright, Shark Tank USA star Barbara Corcoran, Trunki founder Rob Law, Virgin Unite founding CEO Jean Oelwang, Activist Erin Brockovich, Lonnie Ali (sharing lessons from her late dyslexic husband, Muhammad), and Activist Princess Sarah Zeid amongst many more.
Kate Griggs, Founder of Made By Dyslexia, said: “Problem solving, innovation, lateral thinking and interpersonal skills are the most sought-after skills in every job, in every sector, worldwide. And these are all Dyslexic Thinking skills,” Grigg said.
“The world needs Dyslexic Thinking. Richard and the Virgin Group have supported Made By Dyslexia in its mission to redefine dyslexia since Kate Griggs founded the charity. From adding Dyslexic Thinking to the dictionary, to making it an official drop-down skill on LinkedIn – today’s launch of the world’s first University of Dyslexic Thinking is another huge step forward in re-positioning Dyslexic Thinking as the world’s most aspirational skill set,” said Tamara Pickett, Virgin Group director of communications and external relations.
“As someone proud of their Dyslexic tag, it’s been an incredible experience leading the global earned media strategy for such a fantastic and important project – the world needs more dyslexic thinking and this is an incredible first step,” said Alex Lefley, Mango Melbourne general manager, part of DDB Group Melbourne.
